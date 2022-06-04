ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Schuykill County woman killed in motorcycle crash, police say

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

A 50-year-old Schuylkill County woman died Saturday after crashing her motorcycle on Route 895.

State police at Schuylkill Haven said Leslie N. Gingrich of Orwigsburg was westbound shortly after 11 a.m. on Route 895, which is also known as Fair Road, near Jane Drive in South Manheim Township, when she lost control of her Harley-Davidson trying to swerve past a “large depression” along a “stoned area” of the road.

Gingrich was taken to Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital in Orwigsburg, but she died from her injuries, police said.

Police said Gingrich was not wearing a helmet. An investigation is continuing.

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

