ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia's Unguided Weapons Causing 'Widespread Destruction' in Donbas: UK

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

The Russian military has become increasingly dependent on unguided weaponry amid munition shortages, the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence reported Saturday.

The ministry provided several updates on the military situation in Ukraine, by sharing an info-graphic on Twitter . Among the points shared, it noted that Russian forces working to claim the Donbas region have become increasingly reliant on unguided munitions, due to shortages of the guided varieties.

While a shortage of any sort might at first sound like trouble for Russia, the ministry noted that its increased reliance on unguided strikes, also known as "dumb" bombs, has led to more widespread destruction in Donbas, owing to the Russian military's inability to deploy precision strikes.

"The combined use of air and artillery strikes has been a key factor in Russia's recent tactical successes in the region," the ministry wrote in its update. "The increased use of unguided munitions has led to the widespread destruction of built-up areas in the Donbas and has almost certainly caused substantial collateral damage and civilian casualties."

Newsweek previously reported on the depletion of guided munitions throughout the conflict in Ukraine. Late last month, an unnamed Pentagon official told reporters that the economic sanctions imposed against Russia by the rest of the world "are having a bite on the Russians' ability to replenish those stocks" and that the country has "burned through quite a bit of their precision-guided munitions."

Dara Massicot, a senior policy researcher at the Rand Corporation, told The Moscow Times that the unguided weapons were likely to "cause a lot of collateral damage." Similar "dumb" munitions were reportedly deployed by Russian forces on March 9, when a maternity hospital in Mariupol was hit, killing three and injuring 17, including some children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41GHWG_0g0ismp800

The U.K. Ministry of Defence added that Russia's air forces remain focused on Donbas, the contested breakaway region of Eastern Ukraine at the heart of Russia's invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously claimed that the conflict was conducted in part to liberate Russian-speaking Ukrainians in the region that were allegedly suffering persecution.

"Russia's inability to suppress or destroy Ukrainian strategic air defense systems in the opening days of the conflict limited its ability to provide tactical air support to ground maneuver elements, contributing to the failure to advance on Kyiv," the ministry's update explained.

Despite Putin's earlier claims, state-run media in Russia has recently reported that Russian-speaking Ukrainians have begun fighting back against Russian forces. Journalist Andrei Sidorchik said during an appearance on Russia-1 that "the main backbone of [Ukrainian] fighters" in Donbas "is comprised of Russian speakers and residents of Ukraine's Russian-speaking regions."

Comments / 2

Related
CNBC

George Soros says Russia's gas storage is almost full — and Europe should hold its nerve

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros. Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Civilian Casualties#Russian#Ministry Of Defence#Defence Intelligence
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
Salon

Putin’s real goal in Ukraine isn’t territory

On March 6, 2022, 14 days into Russia's war against Ukraine, a video was shared on Facebook showing seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych singing "Let it Go," the hit song from the Disney musical "Frozen," inside a crammed Kyiv bunker. A sign of beauty, resilience and hope, it was viewed more than eight million times within days of posting.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
981K+
Followers
96K+
Post
856M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy