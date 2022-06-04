Leon Humphrey announces candidacy for Carter County mayor

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County School Board is approaching the end of its search for the next director of the school system. The board will conduct hour-long interviews this afternoon and evening with each of the three finalists for the position. The public interviews will be held at the boardroom of the administration building at 305 Academy St. The first interview begins at 5 p.m., with interviews of the remaining finalists scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Unlike most board meetings, this one will not be livestreamed in order ensure none of the finalists hear questions in advance of their appearance. The entire session will be available on Youtube following the event.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO