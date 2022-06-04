ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Leon Humphrey announces candidacy for Carter County mayor

By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTON — The son of a former Carter County mayor has announced his candidacy for mayor in the August general election. Leon Humphrey is running as an independent candidate against two other candidates, Republican Patty Woodby and independent Devon Buck. Humphrey is 27 and works as a security...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Carter County School System

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Board of Education conducted seperate interviews on Monday with each of the three finalists to be the next director of schools for the school system. The three finalists are Justin Barden of Dickson, Brandon Carpenter of Elizabethton and Lance Myhan of Sale Creek.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County Schools to host public forums

Washington County Schools will be hosting public forums next week to address plans for renovations to school buildings in the district. The Washington County Board of Education has announced that there will be two separate public forums to address concerns and suggestions that the community has for renovations to the schools. The Board of Education has recently hired an architectural firm to do some work on the schools and these forums will help them determine the most pressing needs.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gene Otho Fox

WASHINGTON COUNTY - Gene Fox, resident of Washington County, TN., passed away on Friday June 3rd at JCMC, from complications associated with COPD. He was the son of Otho Eugene “Red” Fox and Mary Belle Virginia (Moffat) and was preceded in death by his late wife, Judith “Judy” Camilla (Warren) Fox. Gene’s surviving family are: sister, Barbara Souza of Winston-Salem, NC, In-Laws, Richard “Dickie” Warren (Nancy), Harriet Warren (Allen “Al”), Roger and Mary Smith of Kingsport, and Michael “Mike” and Kayla Warren of Johnson City, Daughters, Karen Elizabeth (Fox) Sherrod (Chester) Birmingham, AL, and Kristy Elise (Fox) Hensley (John), Jonesborough, TN, and Grandchildren: Laural Harrelson (Jon), Tucker Fox-Hart, Taylor Anthony, Cooper Fox-Hart, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Disappointment expressed over reassignment of Sullivan East principal

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People showed up at the Sullivan County Board of Education meeting Monday evening to voice their opposition to a recent personnel change. Sullivan East High School Principal Andy Hare announced on Facebook last Friday that he will move to another position next school year. The move prompted several to speak out […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

E. Martin Wright Jr.

KINGSPORT - Martin Wright passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born July 11, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee. He is a proud graduate of Science Hill High School and served in the United States Army upon graduation. Following his military service, he attended East Tennessee State University receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Master’s Degree in Administration. He began teaching at Brookside Elementary School in 1968 and assisted in chartering the Sullivan County Education Association. He also served on the board of the Sullivan County Teachers Credit Union. He retired in June of 2010 from Sullivan County Schools where he served as Supervisor of Instructional Materials for 34 years. He also served as the Executive Secretary for the Tennessee Association of School Business Officials for 22 years. He is a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, boss, and friend.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Carver Park splash pad gets new name

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carver Park splash pad in Johnson City officially has a new name. A ceremony was held Monday evening to rename the splash pad the Kenneth “Herb” Greenlee Splash Pad. Greenlee is the supervisor at the Carver Recreation Center, a role he has held since the late 1980s. The splash […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Commissioners to hear proposed settlement to bitcoin lawsuit

Washington County commissioners will meet Thursday to consider a possible settlement to a zoning lawsuit the county has pending against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies LLC involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Commission...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County leaders eye wage increases in new budget

The Washington County Budget Committee agreed on a tentative plan Tuesday for balancing the county’s proposed $49 million general fund budget for the new fiscal year, which begins on July 1. Committee members also agreed to add pay increases for the public safety employees in the new budget. That...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia Marcella Robbins

KINGSPORT - Virginia Marcella Robbins, 94 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born on July 15, 1927 in Big Stone Gap, VA to the late Edward Amos and Nora Dulaney Robbins, Sr. She was retired from the United States Government. Virginia loved reading, traveling, spending time with her family and playing scrabble. She was also a member of the Toast Masters.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Colonel James D. Chandler (U.S. Army Retired)

ELIZABETHTON - Colonel James D. Chandler (U.S. Army Retired), 89, of Elizabethton, TN went to be with his Savior, Jesus, on Saturday, May 28th, 2022, at Hermitage Healthcare Center. James was born June 13, 1932, in Jenkins, Kentucky to parents Paul and Myrtle Blizzard Chandler. After graduating from Jenkins High...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County School Board to interview finalists for next director of schools today

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County School Board is approaching the end of its search for the next director of the school system. The board will conduct hour-long interviews this afternoon and evening with each of the three finalists for the position. The public interviews will be held at the boardroom of the administration building at 305 Academy St. The first interview begins at 5 p.m., with interviews of the remaining finalists scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Unlike most board meetings, this one will not be livestreamed in order ensure none of the finalists hear questions in advance of their appearance. The entire session will be available on Youtube following the event.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

David Lee Owens

KINGSPORT - David Lee Owens, 63, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was born in Sullivan County in 1959. David attended Dobyns-Bennett. He loved fishing and football (college, NFL). He never met a stranger; he had many friends. He will be greatly missed by many.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Hare at East High, commenters tell Sullivan school board

BLOUNTVILLE — Any chance of Andy Hare getting a sixth year as principal of Sullivan East High School Patriots would depend on further “conversations,” said Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. “I will continue having conversations. I respect the comments that have been made,” Rafalowski said...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Downtown Morristown is experiencing a renaissance

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Historic Downtown Morristown is in the midst of a revitalization that is bringing visitors in from across the East Tennessee region. With new additions such at 1907 Brewing and Cruze Farms adding to the already robust offerings of local vendors and artisans, Historic Downtown Morristown is experiencing a renaissance that is drawing in visitors from across the region to this bustling town in the heart of Hamblen County.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Johnson City Public Library (June 5-11)

JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). • The library is closed Sundays through Labor Day. • Summer Reading for all ages started Wednesday, June 1. Visit jcpl.org/summer-reading for information and registration information.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Water line leak puts Johnson City Medical Center on diversion

JOHNSON CITY — A leak in Johnson City Medical Center’s main water line has the hospital on diversion for all incoming patients except for traumas and neonatal intensive care. High-risk obstetric patients will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. According to a statement from Ballad Health, the leak...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

“100 Days of Summer Heat” campaign kicks off in NETN, SWVA

Law enforcement agencies across the region are participating in the 100 Days of Summer Heat campaign, a safety event that consists of numerous state, federal, and local agencies joining together to keep drivers safe this summer. Organizers say a total of 32 agencies across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of June 6

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Baseball. • TRIBE 11-UNDER TRYOUTS for the 2023 season...
KINGSPORT, TN
Smoky Mountain News

Finally, Haywood gets an offer on a troublesome parcel

Haywood County may have found a buyer for a county-owned 22-acre plot off Jonathan Creek, as long as everything goes smoothly during the lengthy due diligence period. If the sale goes through, it would return the property to the tax rolls after a 15-year absence, provide badly-needed housing and earn the county a small profit on its investment.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

