WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storms will begin to fire in western Kansas by 5/6 pm tonight and then head south and east through the evening. Some of these storms will be severe with large hail and damaging wind being the main threats tonight. Through the evening storms will approach the I-135 corridor and look to impact Wichita by 12-2 am. These storms will weaken after midnight with some rain and thunder hanging around south central Kansas through 8 am tomorrow morning.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO