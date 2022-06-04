ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Boater believed missing after craft washes ashore in Hampton

By Ian Munro, Daily Press
 3 days ago

The Virginia Marine Police are searching for a person they believe to be missing after a boat was found washed ashore in Hampton, according to a news release.

The maritime emergency responders received a call from a citizen about an abandoned craft washed to shore between Grandview Beach and Factory Point. The citizen was walking in the Grandview Beach area around 6:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

At least one boater is believed to be missing as police conduct an investigation into the last known whereabouts of the boat’s operator. Investigators believe the operator of the craft is the owner, whose identity is being withheld at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available, according to the news release.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Virginia Port Authority, Hampton Police, Hampton Fire and Poquoson Fire are assisting in the search.

