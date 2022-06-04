ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Regional roundup: Huntington Beach wins Division I title behind Ralph Velazquez homer

By Eric Sondheimer
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

A day that began with an overcast, gloomy sky in Orange County ended in sunshine and a pumped Ralph Velazquez of Huntington Beach being hugged and mobbed by teammates.

It was his two-run home run in the eighth inning that provided the decisive blow in a 2-0 victory over San Juan Capistrano JSerra in the Southern California Regional Division I baseball championship game Saturday.

"I'm speechless right now," Velazquez said. "I don't know what to say. It's the greatest moment with my guys. It's crazy. It's insane."

Huntington Beach (25-9), a team that was eliminated in the semifinals of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, found a way to win it all behind senior pitcher Matt Lopez, who is headed to Northern Kentucky. He gave up seven hits in the first four innings but never wavered and left after throwing seven scoreless innings. Ben Jacobs earned the save.

"I had to go out with a bang," Lopez said.

First he matched Oregon State-bound Tyler Gough, who gave up two hits in six innings for JSerra. Then Vanderbilt-bound David Horn threw a scoreless seventh for JSerra. In the eighth, Louisiana State commit Matt Champion took over. With one out, just as Velazquez got his barrel on the pitch, a strong breeze suddenly was felt. A fan yelled, "Go." The ball carried over the left-field fence.

Watching from the dugout, Huntington Beach coach Benj Medure said, "I was going crazy in my mind. I was doing the Carlton Fisk dance to get it out."

JSerra (25-11), the Southern Section Division 1 champion, wasted too many opportunities. There was a failed suicide squeeze and two double plays. JJ Hollins had a single, double and triple for the Lions.

Huntington Beach's Aiden Espinoza had two hits, including a one-out single in the eighth inning before Velazquez came through with his home run.

"I looked up, 'It has a chance,' " Velazquez said about what was going through his mind.

What an ending for an Oilers team that should be in contention next season with six returning starters, including Velazquez.

Newport Harbor 5, Westlake Village Oaks Christian 1: Trent Liolios had three hits to help Newport Harbor win the Division III regional championship. He also had three shutout innings on the mound.

Costa Mesa Estancia 11, Baldwin Park 2: Jack Moyer had four hits in the Division V championship game.

Torrey Pines 19, Etiwanda 8: Junior Barajas had four RBIs for Torrey Pines in the Division II final.

Tesoro 6, Fullerton 4: Jackson Freeman had a home run and four RBIs to help Tesoro win the Division IV championship.

Softball

Westlake Village Oaks Christian 6, Eastvale Roosevelt 5: The Lions completed a near-perfect season, winning 34 of 35 games, while claiming the Division I regional championship.

A four-run third inning that featured a two-run home run from Lily Knox keyed the Lions' victory over the Southern Section Division 1 champions. Roosevelt closed to 6-5 in the sixth, helped by a two-run single from Alexa Lopez.

In the seventh, Roosevelt loaded the bases with two outs, but Notre Dame-bound Micaela Kastor, who decided to stay with her high school team instead of playing club games this weekend, ended it with a strikeout.

Long Beach St. Anthony 2, Temple City 1: Miracle McKenzie lived up to her first name, delivering a two-run, double in the seventh inning to rally St. Anthony to the Division III championship.

Kassandra Gewecke of Temple City held St. Anthony scoreless for six innings but a single, walk and wild pitch in the seventh put runners on second and third. Then McKenzie completed the "miracle" comeback. Rose Cano closed out the bottom of the seventh for the victory.

Chula Vista Mater Dei 15, Torrance 9: Mater Dei won the Division II championship game in eight innings.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Los Angeles Angels unveil City Connect uniforms

The Los Angeles Angels unveiled City Connect uniforms inspired by Southern California's beach and surf culture. The uniforms will make their on-field debut Saturday when the Angels take on the New York Mets. "In Southern California, there are few things more synonymous with summer than days at the beach and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

How much house $400,000 gets you in SoCal

LOS ANGELES - The end of March marked a new beginning for home prices. After a whopping 26.5% jump from 2021, the median listing price landed at $405,000. So what exactly does $400,000 get you in Southern California?. Take a look:. Santa Ana: 759 sq. ft. Anaheim: 755 sq. ft.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 Of The Best Fun Things To Do With Kids In Los Angeles (LA) At Night

Los Angeles, California, USA is an excellent destination for a family vacation, thanks to the many great things to see and do. Often referred to as the world’s entertainment capital, Los Angeles County has a great selection of beaches, museums, movie studios, restaurants, theme parks, and more. You will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Orange County, CA
Sports
City
Huntington Beach, CA
City
Fullerton, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Torrance, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
Huntington Beach, CA
Sports
daytrippen.com

San Clemente Beach Trail Orange County Day Trip

San Clemente Beach Trail runs along the coast from North Beach to Calafia Beach, south of the San Clemente Pier. The trail starts at North Beach, a large parking lot at the Metrolink station. There is an hourly fee to park here, and if you don’t have the correct change, you can pay by credit card. Some nearby free street parking is available.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlton Fisk
Person
Jack Moyer
Person
Homer
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season More from College Football HQ Teams with most wins against AP No. 1 opponents Where the top transfer QBs are headed for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Inside a $26 Million Cape Cod-Style Home in LA With Views of Catalina Island

Click here to read the full article. Coastal California living meets the East Coast charm of Cape Cod in this $26 million new-build home tucked within Los Angeles’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood.  The area is known for its seclusion—hence why many high-profile people and celebrities live here—as well as its myriad parks, hiking options and hilly topography. It’s perched just above Santa Monica, meaning that the beach and canyons lie just beyond your neighborhood. “This is truly one of the few areas in Los Angeles or even all of Southern California where you can get the feeling of living in a smaller town...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Improvements coming to 20-mile stretch of PCH

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Some major changes are coming to parts of the Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County. Caltrans is getting $35 million to make improvements along a 20-mile stretch between Newport Beach and the LA County line. Some changes include new traffic lights, patching up pavements, and new...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#San Juan#Latsondheimer#Oregon State#Louisiana State
reporterwings.com

California’s water wasters

CALABASAS, California — Tucked into the Santa Monica Mountains, the average home here goes for around $1.8 million, the gardens are bursting with pansies fit for rainy England, and hefty fines have done little to restrain many homeowners from squandering water in a time of drought. This week came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

The 5 Best New LA Restaurants That Opened in May

It’s basically summer in Los Angeles all year round, but the season still brings its pleasures, as the days get longer and restaurants gear up for the busy season. These are our picks for the best new places to get a meal in LA, whether it’s to celebrate a birthday, an anniversary or just a Tuesday when you don’t feel like cooking.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
beverlypress.com

Pink’s celebrates Summit of the Americas with special dog

As leaders from North, Central and South America visit Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas, Pink’s Hot Dogs on La Brea Avenue is celebrating with a special hot dog available through June 11. The ninth Summit of the Americas marks only the second time the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

Traffic alert: Washington Big-shots will be here with massive security, closing and blocking our streets.

(Los Angeles, CA) — President Biden is headed to Los Angeles on Wednesday for the Summit of the Americas. Vice-President Kamala Harris is already in L.A., and California Governor Gavin Newsom will also join the summit this week. The President is set to arrive on Wednesday at 1:30 PM at LAX, with the events centered around the Los Angeles Convention Center mid-week and the port of Los Angeles on Friday before he leaves L.A. on Saturday morning. The President of Mexico is boycotting the summit after the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela were not invited. Other representatives of the countries, including Mexico, will be taking part in the events this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
314K+
Followers
63K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy