HBO has been open about their hunger for more Game of Thrones spin-offs. But, one executive says that the ideas for these shows have to be exciting and creative to make it to production. HBO's VP of Original Programming, Kara Buckley spoke at ATX Television Festival this week. SlashFilm attended a panel called "Futurescape: A Look at What's Ahead in TV" and heard what Buckley's philosophy for the future sounded like. Warner Bros. Discovery is in a bit of a transitional period right now after the merger. But, one thing is clear. The new leadership wants more of the popular franchises and seems singularly focused on trimming budgets wherever applicable. However, that cutting is not occurring anywhere near Game of Thrones. But, the executive argues it still all comes down to whether or not the content is compelling. They can't just slap the series name on something that won't connect with viewers. Check out what she had to say right here.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO