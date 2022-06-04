ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-abortion group faces off with abortion rights activists at Manhattan Planned Parenthood

By Curtis Brodner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A group of about 55 abortion rights activists stood between a Planned Parenthood in Manhattan’s Bowery neighborhood and a group of about 100 anti-abortion activists who meet monthly to harass people using the clinic on Saturday morning.

The anti-abortion group Witness for Life meets on the first Saturday of every month at the Basillica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral to march to abortion clinics and protest.

NYC for Abortion Rights, a socialist feminist abortion rights group, regularly holds counter protests against Witness for Life.

The counter protesters followed the anti-abortion activists from the church to the Planned Parenthood at the intersection of Bleecker Street and Mott Street on Saturday.

The anti-abortion group stood on the sidewalk opposite the clinic, while the abortion rights activists stood on the sidewalk in front of the clinic.

The NYPD played a message threatening protesters with arrest if they did not disperse, but there were no arrests or physical confrontations at the protest.

Conflict between abortion rights supporters and anti-abortion activists has intensified in New York City since a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealed the court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that enshrined the right to abortion in the U.S.

