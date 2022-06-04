Retired Wisconsin judge found shot to death in home, was on hit list that included prominent politicians

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A retired Wisconsin Judge found shot to death in his home Friday in New Lisbon, Wis. near the Dells, was reportedly among several people a gunman wanted dead.

The former judge identified as John Roemer, 68 was targeted, according to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and others were on what's being called a hit list.

"Appears to have had other targets as well that appears to be related to the judicial system," he said.

"At this point, we are not aware of any evidence indicating that there is any active danger to other individuals, those who may have other been other targets have been notified of that."

The hit list found in the suspect's car was reported to include Wisconsin governor Tony Evers, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and U.S, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The 56- year-old suspect was reported to have bound the former judge to a chair with zip ties and shot him to death.

The suspect was found in the basement with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was initially in critical condition.

