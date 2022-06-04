ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego perfect fit for Rock 'n' Roll Marathon half-marathon favorite

By Don Norcross
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

His distance-running career seemingly coming to a close in 2016, Reid Buchanan was ready to get on with life. A University of Portland fifth-year senior with a degree in mechanical engineering, Buchanan had accepted a job offer.

But first he sat down for coffee with former Christian High running standout Josh Cox, a four-time U.S. Olympic Trials marathon qualifier and now one of the sport’s leading agents.

“You have the rest of your life to work an engineering job,” said Cox. “But you have a limited window to see how good (of a runner) you can be.”

Buchanan decided to keep logging miles.

“It changed everything,” he said.

The 24th Rock ’n’ Roll San Diego returns Sunday and Buchanan, 29, will be one of the favorites in the half marathon.

“He’s flourished,” said Cox. “The guy has so much talent and ability. It’s fun to see it coming together.”

Had he not sat down with Cox at Sisters Coffee in Portland six years ago, Buchanan wouldn’t be living in San Diego, wouldn’t sport a Fernando Tatis Jr. jersey, wouldn’t be in search of the city’s best burrito, and wouldn’t be engaged to be married.

“Changed the entire trajectory of my life,” he said.

Buchanan grew up in Manhattan, Kan. His senior year at Manhattan High he pulled off a remarkable triple, winning the state championship in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters. The Kansas Jayhawks offered a scholarship.

What unfolded the next three years is a tale that befalls many distance runners. Too many miles too soon, injuries, disillusion.

By his freshman indoor season, with sharp left-hand turns on a 6-foot-1 frame (“5-10 of it legs,” said Buchanan), his hips and hamstrings rebelled.

“As a freshman, I was expected to be at races, competing, trying to get the coveted conference points,” he said with some derision. “All the stuff that jeopardizes a runner’s long-time health. When you’re on scholarship, they own you.”

“You string up some bitterness,” he added. “Right now, I’m at peace with it. Let that dog lie.”

After three years at Kansas, he transferred to Portland. Blessed with a coach who didn’t push a cookie-cutter, one-size-fits-all training program, Buchanan stayed healthy and flourished. He was the No. 2 man on a cross country team that finished third at the 2014 NCAA nationals. After that conversation with Cox, Buchanan finished fifth at the 2016 NCAA outdoors national championships in the 10,000.

The challenge facing distance runners after college is how to makes ends meet while training.

Cox helped Buchanan solve that puzzle, landing him a spot on the Mammoth Track Club, the same program that helped lay the foundation for Meb Keflezighi’s professional success.

“He had never done double runs (twice-a-day workouts), never napped (for sufficient recovery),” said Cox. “He was able to grow and develop.”

In 2019, Buchanan placed second in the 10,000 at the Pan American Games.

In May of 2020 he moved to San Diego where his girlfriend, now fiancée, Sarah Pagano, lived.

“As a distance runner, it’s very hard not to enjoy San Diego,” he said. “You have this perfect weather all the time. It makes our job a lot easier.”

Balboa Park trails, the Silver Strand in Coronado and Miramar Lake are some of his favorite running haunts.

“You’ll find me running pretty fast around the lake,” he said.

His Kansas roots still run deep. He’s a hard-core Chiefs and Royals fan. He has adopted the Padres as his National League team. In that search for the best burrito he leans toward Brother’s and Panchitas in North Park.

He’s self coached.

“I race for myself,” he said. “I race for me.”

He’s not as selfish as that statement sounds. More than once Buchanan has covered the entry fee and air fare for former training partner Nicolas Montanez.

“Whatever’s on his mind, he says,” said Montanez. “Me might seem a little standoffish, but he’s a teddy bear. He really is.”

Buchanan has been on a roll of late with podium results in four races the past two months, including becoming the first American since 1986 to win the 12K Bay to Breakers in San Francisco.

The guy has some foot speed. In 2018, he became the 513th American (now up to 653) to run a sub-4-minute mile, clocking a 3:59.33 indoors.

After finishing ninth at the 2021 Olympic Trials in the 10,000, his preference now is to race on the road.

“It brings out my natural competitiveness,” he said. “A lot of track racing these days is really very boring. Eighty percent of the race, nothing happens. There are no moves made. (In road racing) the East Africans don’t mess around. They love to switch things up, throw in surges.”

His goal is to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Olympic team in the marathon. He has raced 26.2 miles twice with a personal best of 2:11:38. His goal is to meet the Olympic qualifying standard which was 2:11:30 for the 2021 Games.

“If I can’t do that,” he said, “I need to find another job.”

That won’t happen any time soon.

“I’ve dug such a deep hole (finding how good he can be) that I can either climb back out or see what’s on the other side,” he said. “That’s what been keeping me going all these years. Why would I quit now?”

Norcross is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

