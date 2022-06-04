ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts Democrats gather for state party convention

By The Associated Press
WWLP
WWLP
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts Democrats are gathering in Worcester for their state party convention Saturday as they try to map out a way to regain the governor’s office while retaining control of virtually every other source of political power in the state.

Attorney General Maura Healey and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz are both hoping to win the top office in November, but must first go head-to-head in the primary. To win a spot on the September ballot, each must get the backing of at least 15% of party delegates.

Gov. Charlie Baker, who has remained popular with voters throughout his two terms, has decided not to seek a third four-year term. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are the only statewide Republican officeholders in Massachusetts.

Healey and Chang-Diaz are both popular among the party faithful, although Healey has the benefit of having run statewide twice — winning both times. Healey also has a financial edge. As of the beginning of May, Healey had more than $4.9 million in cash in her campaign account, compared to just $353,000 for Chang-Diaz.

Either candidate would make history if they win in November. Despite its liberal reputation, Massachusetts has never elected a woman as governor. Healey would also become the state’s first openly gay candidate elected governor and the nation’s first openly lesbian chief executive of a state, while Chang-Diaz would be the first Latina and Asian American to hold the office.

Whoever wins in September will face off against the victor of the Republican primary. That race pits former GOP state representative Geoff Diehl, who has the backing of former President Donald Trump, against Wrentham business owner Chris Doughty.

There are a number of other statewide races with multiple Democratic candidates hoping to get their names on the Sept. 6 primary ballot.

Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin — seeking an eighth four-year term — is being challenged by Tanisha Sullivan, a lawyer and president of the Boston branch of the NAACP.

There are three Democratic candidates hoping to replace Healey as attorney general: Quentin Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor; workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan; and former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell, who recently ran unsuccessfully for mayor.

Two Democrats — transportation advocate Chris Dempsey and Methuen state Sen. Diana DiZoglio — are vying for the chance to succeed state Auditor Suzanne Bump who opted not to seek reelection.

At least five Democrats are running for lieutenant governor, including Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Rep. Tami Gouveia of Acton, state Sen. Eric Lesser of Longmeadow, state Sen. Adam Hinds of Pittsfield and Boston businessman Bret Bero.

Whoever wins will join with the winner of the Democratic primary for governor to run as a team in November.

Democratic state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg has no Democratic challengers as she seeks a third four-year term.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

