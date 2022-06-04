Kate Middleton Stole The Show In A Waist-Cinching Yellow Dress For The Jubilee—She Looks Incredible!

Splash News

As the ever-so-stylish Duchess of Cambridge has proved time and time again, yellow is most definitely her color! Kate Middleton, 40, celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign while attending the U.K.’s national Service of Thanksgiving during its Platinum Jubilee this week, and to say she shined in a monochrome yellow ensemble would be an understatement.

Middleton donned a long-sleeved dress designed by New Zealand-born and London-based fashion designer Emilia Wickstead. The show-stopping item featured a gorgeous cinched waist design and flowing skirt that ended just before her ankles.

She paired this dress with a glamorous hat with a noticeable flower appliqué by Philip Treacy and stepped out in taupe Gianvito Rossi heels. Middleton wore her signature long brown locks into an elegant updo, a detailed chignon that drew more attention to her radiant skin.

Prince William, 39, wore a black tuxedo as he arrived at the event with his wife. Along with her lemon-colored garment, Middleton brought a pale clutch and rocked dazzling, dangly pearl earrings. Stunning as usual!