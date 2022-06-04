ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Upcoming Caltrans maintenance closures

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to have the following closures for maintenance repairs:. South and northbound State Route 39 (SR-39, Beach Boulevard) #1 lanes from Yorktown Avenue to Garfield Avenue from 8:00 p.m....

www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 0

foxla.com

Improvements coming to 20-mile stretch of PCH

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Some major changes are coming to parts of the Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County. Caltrans is getting $35 million to make improvements along a 20-mile stretch between Newport Beach and the LA County line. Some changes include new traffic lights, patching up pavements, and new...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Gov. Newsom issues statement on the death of Caltrans worker Quanda McGadney

Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Maintenance Worker Quanda McGadney:. “Jennifer and I were saddened to learn of the death of Caltrans Maintenance Worker Quanda McGadney, a dedicated public servant to the state for more than 18 years. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and Caltrans colleagues for their loss.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Is the Orange County Power Authority Imploding?

On April 1st, the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) debuted with much fanfare, initiating electricity service to business customers in Irvine and elsewhere. As it launched, OCPA board chairman, Irvine Councilmember Mike Carroll, declared: “We’re right where we want to be!” But just two months later, by May 31st, it appears the OCPA has begun to implode.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
irvinestandard.com

Two new bridges to extend trail network

Two of Irvine’s most popular trails will receive $32.5 million of improvements, extending both trails across the city by spanning roadways with pedestrian bridges. The city has begun building a $6.8 million pedestrian bridge over the 133 Toll Road and Marshburn Channel that will extend the Venta Spur Trail from Northpark Village to the Great Park. The bridge will connect what is now considered the end of Venta Spur Trail, at the intersection of Sable and Emberglow in Woodbury East, with a new trail along Benchmark in Beacon Park. The bridge is scheduled to open next winter.
IRVINE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Anaheim VA Clinic relocating to Placentia

Coming in early July, the Anaheim clinic, located at 2569 West Woodland Drive will be relocating to 770 S Placentia Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870. The new location features a single-story building with 30 rooms, parking for 59 vehicles and four different access points to the clinic. However, this transition is...
PLACENTIA, CA
SFGate

The Daily 06-06-22: A tiny Calif. town is about to run out of water

Rancher Jon Pedotti walks on the cracked remains of a parched lake bed of his 1,561-acre ranch located along San Simeon Creek in the Santa Lucia Mountain foothills of Cambria that are brown from drought on October 01, 2014. Once again, Cambria, as well as other small coastal towns, must make decisions on what to do to stretch out its ever-thinning water supply. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)
CAMBRIA, CA
#Northbound Interstate
CBS LA

Orange County residents cutting back on spending to fill up gas tanks

With gas prices over $6 a gallon, Mercy Macharia picked up nothing extra on her Target run in Anaheim."I really wanted makeup for myself but for real," she said. "I'd rather stop today and just think about it some other time because I have to fill up my gas today." Other shoppers shared the same story, having their wish lists unfulfilled and skipping out on the small stuff because of gas prices."I saw a spatula I liked and I thought 'No I can't get it,'" said Anaheim resident Micki Rediess. "I like interesting tools for my kitchen and thought 'No can't get it,' [and] passed it up."When it comes to the fun stuff, whether it's for the kids or oneself, the motto these days for many is to toss those aside as soaring gas prices east into many people's savings. "Doing a lot less for those extra activities and things like that to save money," said Anaheim resident Rebecca Mugica. "Finding deals and places to go that aren't so expensive."Rising food prices have also set shoppers back as their tab at the grocery store continues to grow."We need to cut down and go to cheaper that's unhealthy," said Anaheim resident Judy Marenco. 
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, June 7, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 63. South wind 5...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Registration open for 2022 La Palma Citizen’s Academy

The City of La Palma is excited to announce registration is now open for the 2022 La Palma Citizen’s Academy. The La Palma Citizen’s Academy is a free five-week course aimed at demystifying and introducing residents to local government. Each workshop focuses on specific aspects of local government functions, including administration, finance, public safety, community development, community services, and public works. Additionally, the Citizen Academy introduces participants to various civic engagement opportunities, such as serving on a City committee or even City Council.
LA PALMA, CA
KTLA

California primary election results 2022

California’s primary election is being held on June 7, 2022, with voters deciding on candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress, state senator, attorney general and other major positions. In Los Angeles, voters will also be electing a new mayor and a new county sheriff, among other local races. Ballots were sent to every registered voter […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
News Break
NBC Los Angeles

Coastal Fire: SoCal Edison Says Electrical Component Showed Signs of Damage

Southern California Edison says an electrical component used to connect two power lines in the area of the destructive Coastal Fire showed signs of damage. The utility revealed the discovery in a report this week to the state. In a statement, the utility said it is not known when the damage occurred and whether it contributed to the start of the fire.
nypressnews.com

Goodbye gas grills?

After the City of Los Angeles passed a motion to potentially ban most gas appliances by 2023, local eateries think that could be bad for business. CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
creativeboom.com

Photographs of abandoned shacks in California's ungoverned community of Wonder Valley

"I knew little about this place but was drawn to it by the sheer aesthetic of abandonment and isolation, alienation and wreckage, uncanniness and history unknown," says Helin. During a recent visit to the Golden State, she decided to drive around and discover more about these so-called Jackrabbit Homesteads. The renowned cabins lie east of Twentynine Palms, a city in San Bernardino County, California, that serves as one of the entry points to Joshua Tree National Park. "I had no plan, my eyes scanning the desert landscape," she says. "Shack-leftovers stuck out from the backdrop where sandy desert blended with the sun. I thought of taming this contrast by harmonising the colour palette and kept wondering about the human traces in what seemed to be a reckless wilderness."
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
internewscast.com

California county reinstates mask mandate in indoor settings

An increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has caused one California county to reinstate its mask requirements for most indoor settings. The order is set to begin Friday in all Alameda County cities except Berkeley, as it has its own local health jurisdiction, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported. These mask requirements don’t...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Opinion: Californians Need Extended Rent Relief

After the state allowed its pandemic rent relief program to lapse, Paula Nazario argues that “California must invest some of its budget surplus in reopening the program and ensuring that communities of color have the support needed to apply successfully.”. Nazario recounts her own experience applying for the City...
LOS ANGELES, CA

