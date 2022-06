ESKO, Minn. – State track and field meets will take place later this week and this is the first year Minnesota will have three classes. In section 7A, Esko dominated the section meets with both the boys and girls winning the titles. The Esko boys took down defending champs GNK, who finished second and will also advance to state. The Two Harbors girls also punched their ticket to the state meet.

