Three new crosswalks were painted in Prescott Valley on June 1, 2022, with new signage installed later in the week. The new crosswalks, installed at the intersections of Santa Fe Loop and Tuscany Way, Santa Fe Loop and Granville Fairway, and Park View Drive and Knollwood Way, are a part of the 45 new crosswalks to be installed in the Town. These locations were chosen based on the recommendations from resident feedback as well as the Town’s transportation safety engineer, Lee Engineering.

