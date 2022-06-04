ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig Mettler ends as a winner in final season as Spartans track & field head coach

By LANCE HARTZLER Missoulian Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA — When usually stoic Missoula Sentinel track and field coach Craig Mettler started talking about the boys' performance at state just a week ago, he had to take a second to find the words that fit. The group had to fight for its third Class AA state...

Helena Senators notched road win over Great Falls Chargers

The Helena Senators evened up their conference record on Monday night thanks to a 9-4 road win over the Great Falls Chargers in AA Legion baseball action. Helena plated two runs in the first inning but the Senators trailed 4-3 heading into the fourth inning when things started to turn in their direction. A two-run triple by Hunter Bratcher put the Senators in front 5-4 in the top of the fourth inning, a lead which grew to 6-4 after another run was added in the inning.
HELENA, MT
Scoreboard: Montana Coaches Association Spring Coaches of the Year

AA: Valerie Scheevel, Great Falls CMR. A: Danielle Lee, Billings Central. B-C: Patti Danforth, Missoula Loyola. AA: Byron Boyd, Great Falls CMR. A: Chris Schwaderer, Whitefish. B/C: Patti Danforth, Missoula Loyola. Softball. AA: Mike Miller, Helena Capital. A: Eli Field, Frenchtown. B/C: Maurie Craun, Florence-Carlton. Girls Track and Field. AA:...
MISSOULA, MT
Billings Mustangs stretch winning streak to seven

BILLINGS — Jalen Garcia led off the seventh inning with a home run and the Billings Mustangs stretched their winning streak to seven games with an 8-2 win over the Glacier Range Riders in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park on Sunday. Garcia, a former Billings Scarlets and Montana...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Mustangs sweep Glacier, winning streak at 6 games

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs upped their winning streak to six games on Saturday night by sweeping the Glacier Range Riders in a Pioneer League baseball doubleheader at Dehler Park. The Mustangs (6-3) won the nine-inning opening game 16-8 as designated hitter Gabe Wurtz homered in his fifth consecutive...
BILLINGS, MT
Macey Huard commits to Montana, to join sister on Lady Griz team

MISSOULA — Macey Huard, sister of Montana women's basketball guard Haley Huard, has verbally committed to play for the Lady Griz starting in 2023. Macey Huard is currently a member of Valor Christian High School team in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. The 6-foot-2 guard announced her commitment this weekend in a message on Twitter.
MONTANA STATE
Former Griz, Bozeman soccer star Alexa Coyle finds new mission with business The Female Edge

MISSOULA — During her sophomore season playing for the Montana Grizzlies soccer program, Alexa Coyle found herself battling the highs and lows of the sport. The former Bozeman High standout struggled balancing her identity as an athlete and her identity away from the sport she loves. Through some introspection, talks with family — including her pro football playing older brother Brock — she worked to improve her mentality.
BOZEMAN, MT
Helena golf pro and double amputee to compete in inaugural USGA Adaptive Open

Having both legs amputated at birth never stopped Ryan Cutter from competing in a variety of sports as a child, but it was golf that taught him he can win. "When I was a kid, my parents got me involved in everything," Cutter said between practice swings at his Helena club's driving range recently. "By the time I got to 7, 8, 9, 10, and started to get those competitive juices flowing, I kinda realized I'm not as fast as other kids; I can't run as far as other kids."
Missoula PaddleHeads cool red-hot Great Falls Voyagers

MISSOULA — Some wins matter more than others in the first month of the season. Considering the circumstances, Sunday's was huge for the injury-hampered Missoula PaddleHeads. The defending Pioneer League champions snapped a four-game skid and jumped back into the North Division race with an 8-4 victory over frontrunner Great Falls at rainy Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula shaved the Voyagers' lead to three games and will now take two days off to heal up with Billings coming to town Wednesday.
MISSOULA, MT
Great Falls Voyagers deal Missoula PaddleHeads fourth straight home loss

MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads spotted the Great Falls Voyagers a five-run lead early and never recovered in dropping a 7-5 decision Saturday night at soggy Ogren-Allegiance Park. The Electric City's Pioneer League representative moved to 9-2, stretching its lead to two games over the second-place Idaho Falls Chukars...
MISSOULA, MT
Check Out the Fabulous Photos of Missoula Pride Parade 2022

As per usual for June in Missoula, the weather did not want to cooperate this past weekend. That was not going to stop the 2022 Pride Parade from taking place. This past Saturday, Higgins st and downtown Missoula was filled with bright rainbow colors. Hundreds of people took their chances with the possibility of rain and lined the streets to celebrate Missoula Pride.
MISSOULA, MT
Soccer
Track & Field
Sports
Horses at Hellgate High School Leaves Principal With a Handful

We recently reported on something that seems to be an annual event. Except for every year, it seems to catch us by surprise. I'm talking about the tradition for some Montana students to ride their horses to school on the last day of school. Why has this become an annual thing? Mostly because it allows students to use a century-old antiquated law to play a harmless prank on their principal.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Town Named One of the Best Cheap Places for Creatives

There was a time when Missoula might make a list like this... you know, before it became prohibitively expensive to live here. So instead, another Montana town is taking the reins on this one - Thrillist just released a list highlighting some of the best places for creative people to live that are actually affordable. Places like Detroit and Philadelphia made the cut, and from Montana, you've also got...
MISSOULA, MT
June Montana Mountain Snow Levels Are High

We had heard from Bitterroot Trout unlimited that the snowpack level was high, but we didn't realize how high. We had been noticing that the Bitterroot River was finally getting up to flood stage in the valley. That was another indicator that there was more snow in the mountains that some of us expected. In fact, the U.S. Geological Survey gauge near Victor on the Bitterroot River showed a predicted water level peak of slightly above the 11-foot flood stage by June 6 or 7.
Solomon Levy – an advocate, ally for Timber Butte Indians

Researching Butte’s “Cree Village,” the Indian encampment located at Timber Butte at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, is a challenging task. The itinerant bands of Chippewas, Crees and Métis who intermittently resided at the camp left the most nebulous of trails. They do not appear on any city censuses or Indian census rolls, and contemporary reports habitually misspelled and mistranslated Indian names. This was often done willfully, and even mockingly. The sad fact is these contemporary newspapers reveal more about the anti-Indian sentiments which prevailed at the time than they do about the Indians themselves. But after scouring those yellowed and fading pages, one long-forgotten name appears repeatedly as an advocate, ally, legal advisor and publicist for Butte’s “Landless Indians,” and as a committed collaborator in their campaign for a permanent settlement in the state. That name is Solomon I. Levy.
BUTTE, MT
Why Montana’s Primary and Mid Term Elections Really Matter

It was not the phone call I expected on Monday morning. We all understand elections are important, and that elections have consequences- but this caller from Northwest Montana started to get really choked up as he talked about the importance of the mid-term elections here in Montana and elsewhere across the country.
MONTANA STATE
Grizzly bear euthanized after visiting residential properties in the North Fork

KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear management specialists euthanized a grizzly bear that frequented near homes and was habituated to people in the North Fork area of the Flathead River. FWP specialists recently received reports from landowners of the bear appearing in yards around people. The bear...
Woman gored, tossed after approaching bison in Yellowstone

MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — A 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio, approached a bison within 10 feet the morning of May 30, 2022. Yellowstone National Park officials are reminding the public once again to stay away from wildlife after a woman was gored by a bison Monday morning. Park...

