ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

See the Top 5 most-searched summer travel destinations in the US

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eV28t_0g0ihksd00

**Related Video Above: Looking to travel? Expect airfare to continue going up.**

(NEXSTAR) – With Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer behind us, travelers across the country are busy planning vacations, despite the skyrocketing cost of gas and eye-watering flight prices.

So what U.S. summer travel attractions are pandemic-weary Americans researching in 2022?

‘Flightmare’ looms for summer, travel expert warns

National parks and theme parks dominate the top five, according to Google:

1. Yellowstone National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWGKm_0g0ihksd00
Old Faithful geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on June 11, 2019. – Old Faithful has erupted every 44 to 125 minutes since 2000. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Glacier National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3cgb_0g0ihksd00
The mountain range and forest that surrounds Grinnell Glacier Lake in Montana’s Glacier National Park. (File/Getty)

3. Disney World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUSvo_0g0ihksd00
In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, a view of fireworks, holiday lights and fanfare at Cinderella’s Castle during a taping of Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort on November 05, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Todd Anderson/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

4. Lake Tahoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6xc0_0g0ihksd00
A file photo shows a white sand beach around Lake Tahoe in the Serra Nevada Mountains, which straddle the border of California and Nevada. (Getty)

5. Hersheypark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTC8P_0g0ihksd00
A view of an immersive amusement park experience with Pepsi Pop Star at Hersheypark on July 28, 2021 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Pepsi)

Holiday weekend travel brings crowds, delays

If Memorial Day weekend itself was any sign of what’s to come for the summer of 2022, travel insurance might be worth considering.

U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from Thursday through Monday, or about 2% of their schedules, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Delta Air Lines, usually among the top performers, had the worst record among major carriers with more than 800 canceled flights over the five-day span.

Should you store sunscreen in your car this summer? Here’s what experts say

“This was a chance for airlines to show that last summer’s delays would not be repeated this summer, and yet, it was not to be,” said Helane Becker, an analyst for banking firm Cowen. She blamed the disruptions on bad weather, air traffic control delays, airline crew members calling in sick, and long security lines at some airports.

“We expect a busy summer, and are concerned about the industry’s ability to handle the demand,” Becker said.

Various forecasts of high numbers of travelers over the weekend proved to be accurate. The Transportation Security Administration reported screening more than 11 million people at airport checkpoints from Thursday through Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Hell hath no fury like an American Airlines pilot who wishes they were flying for a different airline. This seems the troubling conclusion as American's pilots continue the battering of their own management. In public. Yes, even on social media. The pilots' union, the Allied Pilots Association, has consistently been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Montana State
Daily Mail

The priciest place on earth: Family of four hit with $8,480 tab for five-day Disney vacation as skyrocketing ticket prices and lack of cheaper options put this great American getaway out of reach for middle class folks

A Disney World vacation was once seen as the tradition getaway for the American middle class family, but it is increasingly slipping out of reach. Over the past few years, the prices of tickets for the amusement park have skyrocketed as executives continue to raise the price of food and begin catering to higher-paying clientele.
ORLANDO, FL
DoYouRemember?

Guests Planning Travel To Disney To “Get Their Revenge”

In the world of travel, a lot has happened throughout the last couple of years. The COVID pandemic came upon the world by surprise and made people from different countries and parts of the world put a hold on all of their travel plans. Since that time, many people have still not been able to make their vacation.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Travel Destinations#Travel Insurance#Americans#National#Daniel Slim Afp#Getty Images#Disney World#Cinderella#Disney Parks Presents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Travel + Leisure

These Under-the-Radar Greek Islands Have Enchanting Luxury Hotels and Gorgeous Beaches — Without the Crowds

An Englishman, a Romanian, and a Maltese walk into a bar. This is not the start of a bad joke; it's the start of a typical summer evening in Hermoupolis, the stately capital of Syros and all of the Cyclades islands. Sea and skyline blush hot pink as dusk settles over the rooftop bar-restaurant of the Aristide, a hotel in the aristocratic Vaporia neighborhood. The Englishman, a documentary filmmaker, has a summer house next door. The Romanian woman runs a yachting business on the island, and the Maltese gentleman works for the European Parliament but returns to Syros every summer. Aside from a shared love of this idiosyncratic island, what brought them together is their hostess, Oana Aristide.
LIFESTYLE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Shocking to see’: What led to Willowick festival melee, arrests

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple juveniles were arrested after “hundreds” of teens rioted and wreaked havoc at the St. Mary Magdalene Parish Festival Sunday night. According to Willowick Police Chief Brian Turner, the fights broke out around 7 p.m. Sunday and quickly escalated out of control. “I’m actually really sick to my stomach that this happened,” said […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy