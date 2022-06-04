This Amazing Video Of An NBA All-Star Is Trending

The NBA Finals are taking place during the Golden State Warriros and Boston Celtics, but the other 28 teams are currently in the offseason. On Friday, a video of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal giving a speech to his AAU team is going viral.

The video has gone viral on Twitter, and has been shared by Bleacher Report.

"Get that scoring s**t outcha head," Beal told the team in an emotional speech. "You're not going to school to be a scorer fellas. What can you do to impact the basketball game to win? F**k your stats!"

The advice that Beal gave his team was phenomenal, and means a lot coming from one of the best basketball players in the entire world.

Beal is a three-time NBA All-Star, and finished this season averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

This past year was his tenth season in the league, and he has made the NBA Playoffs in five of those seasons.

He is from St. Louis, Missouri, and the Wizards drafted him out of Florida with the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

