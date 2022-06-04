This Amazing Video Of An NBA All-Star Is Trending
The NBA Finals are taking place during the Golden State Warriros and Boston Celtics, but the other 28 teams are currently in the offseason. On Friday, a video of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal giving a speech to his AAU team is going viral.
On Friday, a video was posted of Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal giving a speech to his AAU team.
The video has gone viral on Twitter, and has been shared by Bleacher Report.
"Get that scoring s**t outcha head," Beal told the team in an emotional speech. "You're not going to school to be a scorer fellas. What can you do to impact the basketball game to win? F**k your stats!"
The advice that Beal gave his team was phenomenal, and means a lot coming from one of the best basketball players in the entire world.
Beal is a three-time NBA All-Star, and finished this season averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.
This past year was his tenth season in the league, and he has made the NBA Playoffs in five of those seasons.
He is from St. Louis, Missouri, and the Wizards drafted him out of Florida with the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.
Comments / 0