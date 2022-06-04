ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

This Amazing Video Of An NBA All-Star Is Trending

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EzCY_0g0ihhES00

The NBA Finals are taking place during the Golden State Warriros and Boston Celtics, but the other 28 teams are currently in the offseason. On Friday, a video of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal giving a speech to his AAU team is going viral.

On Friday, a video was posted of Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal giving a speech to his AAU team.

The video has gone viral on Twitter, and has been shared by Bleacher Report.

"Get that scoring s**t outcha head," Beal told the team in an emotional speech. "You're not going to school to be a scorer fellas. What can you do to impact the basketball game to win? F**k your stats!"

The advice that Beal gave his team was phenomenal, and means a lot coming from one of the best basketball players in the entire world.

Beal is a three-time NBA All-Star, and finished this season averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

This past year was his tenth season in the league, and he has made the NBA Playoffs in five of those seasons.

He is from St. Louis, Missouri, and the Wizards drafted him out of Florida with the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Shares Lovely Photo With Fiancée Marlene Wilkerson

Kyrie Irving is one of the most enigmatic players in the NBA. As a star, he has proved to be controversial numerous times, most notably with his stance against COVID-19 vaccination that saw him miss large parts of last season and in many ways led to the Brooklyn Nets disappointing in the NBA playoffs.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, DC
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Florida, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shows Off His Sons In Epic Vacation Photo

Giannis Antetokounmpo was unable to capture his second straight title this year. Still, the NBA superstar isn't letting his shortcomings on the court get in the way of a good time with his family. This weekend, the Greek Freak went viral for posting this wholesome vacation photo to the Twitter...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Beal
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba All Star#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#Aau#Bleacher Report#The Nba Playoffs#Nba Draft#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Boston Celtics
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors guard throws shade at Al Horford

One Golden State Warriors player is not even pretending to be civil with the opposition right now. Before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Warriors guard Chris Chiozza was asked to provide his list of the top five Florida Gators players of all-time. Chiozza, who attended Florida himself, named Jason Williams, Mike Miller, Bradley Beal, Joakim Noah, and Chandler Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown has honest reaction to Draymond Green's antics in Game 2

Draymond Green was looking to mix it up right from the opening tip in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors forward got into Boston Celtics center Al Horford and forced a jump ball on the first possession of the game. It was a sign of things to come for Green.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick Returning To Professional Basketball

The NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are currently going on. However, some big news was reported about former NBA star Michael Beasley. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he will sign with the Shanghai Sharks. Beasley has played for many teams including the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy