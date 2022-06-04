Police: Maryland man charged in death of 2-month-old son

FEDERALSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the killing of his 2-month-old son, according to authorities.

Maryland State Police announced the charges Friday against Sean Casey Pierce, 49, of Baltimore.

An investigation began Monday when officers from the Federalsburg Police Department in Caroline County were called to a camper to assist emergency medical personnel with a pediatric patient, according to a news release .

The infant, Chance Pierce, was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, then taken to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Delaware, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy determined the child died from blunt force trauma and ruled his death a homicide, according to the news release.

Sean Pierce was initially taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant in Pennsylvania before being charged in connection with his son’s death, police said. He faces a slew of charges, including second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree child abuse resulting in death and neglect of a minor.

Court records indicate he is being held without bond and is eligible for a public defender. They don’t list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

