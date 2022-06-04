ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federalsburg, MD

Police: Maryland man charged in death of 2-month-old son

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMaVV_0g0iha3N00

FEDERALSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the killing of his 2-month-old son, according to authorities.

Maryland State Police announced the charges Friday against Sean Casey Pierce, 49, of Baltimore.

An investigation began Monday when officers from the Federalsburg Police Department in Caroline County were called to a camper to assist emergency medical personnel with a pediatric patient, according to a news release .

‘Step-mother’ charged with killing 3-year-old in Bedford County

The infant, Chance Pierce, was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, then taken to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Delaware, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy determined the child died from blunt force trauma and ruled his death a homicide, according to the news release.

Sean Pierce was initially taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant in Pennsylvania before being charged in connection with his son’s death, police said. He faces a slew of charges, including second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree child abuse resulting in death and neglect of a minor.

Court records indicate he is being held without bond and is eligible for a public defender. They don’t list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Man Arrested for March Shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.-Michael Fisher was arrested on June 1, 2022 for his role in a March 2022 shooting that ended with Fisher shot in the abdomen. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1200 block of Flamingo Drive in Salisbury, Maryland. According to police, Fisher was shot in his abdomen area and was transported to Tidal Health for treatment. Through an extensive investigation, it was determined that during a large party in the area, Fisher became involved in an argument with other unknown males that resulted in multiple people discharging weapons. It was learned that Fisher exchanged gunfire and was struck. Fisher was in possession of a 10mm round when he arrived at Tidal Health. 9mm and 10mm spent casings were recovered at the scene.
SALISBURY, MD
MyChesCo

Maryland Woman Wanted for Theft in Pennsylvania

WEST CHESTER, PA — A woman from Northeast Maryland is wanted by the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department in connection to multiple thefts that occurred at the Giant Foods Store located at 1393 Dilworthtown Crossing in Thornbury Township, Chester County. Authorities state that an arrest warrant was issued for...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

3 charged with delivering drugs in Bedford County overdose death

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people have been charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death after police say a man died from taking multiple pills. Linda Keo, 36, Jonnie Ott, 27, and William Cook, 35, were arraigned Monday in Magisterial District Court and placed in Bedford County Prison where they are being held […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
City
Federalsburg, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Federalsburg, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Nanticoke, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTAJ

83-year-old Huntingdon man faces attempted homicide charge

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is facing attempted homicide charges after police say he set a woman’s home on fire before shooting at her Monday morning. Gary Harbst, 83, was charged with attempted homicide, arson, and other felonies after a police investigation led them to him June 6. At around 7:45 a.m. Harbst […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Accused Altoona drug dealer’s mother gets arrested, charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The mother of an accused drug dealer in Altoona has been arrested after police say she was the ‘middle man’ between her daughter and two police informants. On April 20, an informant went to police about money owed to Stephanie Weyandt. A controlled buy was set up with police and two […]
WTAJ

Windber woman charged for exposing herself to another child, police report

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is being accused of exposing herself to another minor after already facing prior charges for allegedly showing nude images of herself to a 9 and 10-year-old. The Conemaugh Township School District told police that a girl came forward and said she was touched inappropriately by 19-year-old Tori Bloxsom. […]
WINDBER, PA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Looking For Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl from Baltimore County who’s been missing for a month. Chayah Chasednaw Campbell was last seen about 9 a.m. May 5 in the Towson area, Baltimore County Police said Tuesday morning. Campbell was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue bandana with black Nike Air Forces. Anyone who has seen the 11-year-old is asked to call 911 or 410-887-2369.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland State Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WMDT.com

Teens arrested following Orbeez gun shooting in Easton

EASTON, Md. – An Easton teen and Florida teen are facing charges after a water pellet gun shooting incident. Easton Police say on Sunday, officers responded to a Giant Grocery Store parking lot, after a citizen complained of being shot by an Airsoft gun. The victim told police he was shot by passengers in a white Kia as he was walking into the store. The victim also provided a Florida license plate number for the vehicle.
EASTON, MD
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Contractor Dies In ATV Crash

The victim of a fatal ATV crash in Silver Spring has been identified as a well-liked contractor. Paul Benedict Herbert, 52, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead on the scene after the single vehicle collision on the 1100 block of Briggs Chaney Road shortly after 5 pm., Friday, June 3, Montgomery County Police say.
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

2nd person in custody in deadly weekend Philadelphia gunfire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a second person is in custody in connection with the gunfire that killed three people and wounded 11 in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district over the weekend — but no charges have yet been filed in any of the shooting deaths. City police announced Monday night that the person was […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Images Show Baltimore County Officer Leaving Hospital After Deadly Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities released images Monday of a Baltimore County police officer leaving the hospital following a deadly shootout over the weekend. One of the pictures shows the unidentified officer leaving University of Maryland Shock Trauma on Sunday evening in an arm cast and a wheelchair with help from a uniformed officer. The officer was injured Saturday night in an exchange of gunfire with an armed man while responding to an “unknown trouble call” at a Towson apartment building. Officers were called to the apartment complex near the corner of Virginia and East Pennsylvania avenues about 8:40 p.m. when they heard gunfire...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
internewscast.com

2-Year-Old Girl Abducted in Southern Pennsylvania – Crime Online

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl believed abducted from Springettsbury Township near York Sunday afternoon. Investigators say Mya Campbell is believed to be with 27-year-old Maria McKenzie, who is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blonde hair. She was last...
YORK, PA
WMDT.com

Police: Fight at Seaford school ceremony sends two to the hospital

SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police say a fight at a Middle School Bridge Ceremony sent two to the hospital Monday evening. We’re told at around 7 p.m., an altercation broke out between adults at the Seaford High School Football Stadium during the ceremony. Police say two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries as a result of the fight.
SEAFORD, DE
Daily Voice

Woman, 47, Killed In Rollover Crash In Chesapeake Bay: Sheriff

A 47-year-old woman was killed in Maryland after being ejected from her vehicle when she struck a tree while potentially driving while impaired, authorities announced. St. Mary’s County resident Michelle Lee Twigg, of Lexington Park, was driving in Chesapeake Bay in Calvert County on Breezy Point Road in the area of Blue Heron Drive when she struck a tree on Saturday, June 4, according to the Calvert County Sheriff.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WTAJ

Altoona parents charged after three-week-old suffers broken leg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple is facing charges after their three-week-old son was found with bruises and a broken leg. Jonathan Shunk, 20 and Alissa Noel, 20, were allegedly found to have been abusing their child after Child Youth Services (CYS) received an anonymous tip. On May 21, CYS went to the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy