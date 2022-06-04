ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What was the last movie released on VHS?

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gbJH_0g0ihVac00

(NEXSTAR) – Talk about the opposite of a Hollywood ending.

VHS tapes, once regarded as a breakthrough medium for consumers and a major disruptor of the entertainment industry, have all but disappeared from the home video market. By the turn of the 21st Century, major retailers and rental outlets had started to embrace a new medium — the DVD — thereby sounding the (surround-sound) death knell for VHS.

Major film distributors continued to produce and sell VHS tapes for several years alongside DVDs. But in the mid-2000s, most began to abandon the format, and little by little, fewer VHS titles were being produced.

Then, in 2006, David Cronenberg’s “A History of Violence” was released on VHS, marking what is widely believed to be the last instance of a major motion picture to be released in that format, according to a 2008 report from the Los Angeles Times.

But while “A History of Violence” is likely the last major film to be committed to VHS for the retail video market, some Disney enthusiasts claim that Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment continued to produce VHS tapes exclusively for members of its Disney Movie Club, citing a late-2006 release of “Cars” as the last VHS sent to members. Representatives for the Disney Movie Club and ShopDisney could not confirm which VHS titles were the last sent to members of the Disney Movie Club, nor when they were released.

Universal Studios’ Nintendo World will feature augmented reality ‘Mario Kart’ ride

In any case, DVDs had already become the medium of choice for most home-movie enthusiasts well before “A History of Violence” hit theaters. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t strong demand for VHS to this day, albeit in the collectors’ market.

“Everybody in the world used VHS. They were played all over the planet,” said Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president of Texas-based Heritage Auctions, ahead of the auction house’s first-ever VHS-only auction this month.

Maddalena warned, however, that VHS collectors are on the forefront of a “brand-new hobby,” so it’s unclear which titles, specifically, will become some of the most sought-after. As it currently stands, early activity from collectors seems to indicate interest in first-edition copies of films released in the ‘80s , at the height of the VHS-rental boom. But that could change in coming years, when tapes of these type become rarer. Collectors may soon start to covet special-edition VHS releases, or more obscure B-movies, or, possibly, even some of the last VHS tapes to be printed, like “A History of Violence.”

“We’re just not at that stage of the hobby yet,” Maddalena told Nexstar. “You really need the auction market to come along … to find out where it’s at.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

3 charged with delivering drugs in Bedford County overdose death

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people have been charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death after police say a man died from taking multiple pills. Linda Keo, 36, Jonnie Ott, 27, and William Cook, 35, were arraigned Monday in Magisterial District Court and placed in Bedford County Prison where they are being held […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Windber woman charged for exposing herself to another child, police report

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is being accused of exposing herself to another minor after already facing prior charges for allegedly showing nude images of herself to a 9 and 10-year-old. The Conemaugh Township School District told police that a girl came forward and said she was touched inappropriately by 19-year-old Tori Bloxsom. […]
WINDBER, PA
WTAJ

Accused Altoona drug dealer’s mother gets arrested, charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The mother of an accused drug dealer in Altoona has been arrested after police say she was the ‘middle man’ between her daughter and two police informants. On April 20, an informant went to police about money owed to Stephanie Weyandt. A controlled buy was set up with police and two […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cronenberg
Polygon

Willow returns in first trailer for Lucasfilm’s new fantasy series

Lucasfilm’s new Disney Plus series based on Willow, the late ’80s fantasy film directed by Ron Howard and based on a story by George Lucas, is coming this fall. And the first trailer shows Warwick Davis, in this eponymous role as Willow Ufgood, returning to (perhaps reluctantly) contend with a new imbalance of good and evil.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Deadpool 3’ Writers Give Update on Working With Disney for New Film: “Deadpool Is Gonna Be Deadpool”

The writers of the next Deadpool sequel are confident that the franchise will remain as irreverent as ever. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have writing credits on the first two Deadpool films and are working on Deadpool 3 for director Shawn Levy, told Den of Geek that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not change the overall feel that fans loved about the previous movies. The upcoming film will be the first since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which released Deadpool (2016) and its 2018 sequel.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoseph Kosinski Says Marvel, 'Star Wars' Influenced Fate of 'Tron: Legacy'...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vhs Tapes#Heritage Auctions#The Last Movie#The Los Angeles Times#The Disney Movie Club#Shopdisney#Universal Studios#Nintendo World
WTAJ

2-year-old found safe after Amber alert issued from York County

(WTAJ)– State police issued an Amber alert for a 2-year-old from York County who was reportedly abducted Sunday, June 5. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police canceled the Amber Alert after the child was found safe Sunday evening. You can view the original story below. Springettsbury Township Police Department describe Campbell to be a black female, 2’4 […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona parents charged after three-week-old suffers broken leg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple is facing charges after their three-week-old son was found with bruises and a broken leg. Jonathan Shunk, 20 and Alissa Noel, 20, were allegedly found to have been abusing their child after Child Youth Services (CYS) received an anonymous tip. On May 21, CYS went to the […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are people watching on Netflix right now? Netflix Lazy weekend ahead? Need to unwind and watch an after work flick? Just watch toss on Netflix--easy enough, right? That's only half the battle. Now what do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting May 16:10. "Borrego" Netflix Hours watched: 6,080,0009. "365 Days: This Day" Netflix Hours watched: 6,110,0008. "Operation Mincemeat" Netflix Hours watched: 6,720,0007. "Marmaduke" Hours watched: 7,480,0006. "Jackass 4.5" Netflix Hours watched: 12,080,0005. "Our Father" Netflix Hours watched: 13,580,0004. "Sonic the Hedgehog" Netflix Hours watched: 15,990,0003. "Dangerous" Netflix Hours watched: 18,060,0002. "A Perfect Pairing" Netflix Hours watched: 33,000,0001. "Senior Year" Netflix Hours watched: 62,420,00011
TV & VIDEOS
WTAJ

First round matchups for PIAA softball tournament

Below are matchups for central Pennsylvania high school softball teams as the state tournament begins Monday afternoon. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site. CLASS AFirst Round – Monday, June 6Glendale at Meyersdale (4:30 p.m.)Shade at Union (Nashannock High, 12:00 p.m.)Elk County Catholic […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WTAJ

First round scores from state softball’s opening round

Below are scores and recaps for central Pennsylvania high school softball teams as the state tournament begins Monday afternoon. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site. GAME RECAPSDuBois Central Catholic 4, Greensburg Central 2Emma Suplizio’s three-run home run in the fifth lifted DuBois Central […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WTAJ

Cambria County man reportedly found safe

UPDATE 12:52 p.m.— Smith was reportedly located safely. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police out of Ebensburg are searching for a man who is missing and may be at special risk of harm or injury. Matthew Raymond Smith, 31, is reported to be missing from the Lilly area and state police describe him to be […]
WTAJ

Veteran suffering mental crisis in Somerset pronounced dead

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous agencies were called to a scene in Somerset Borough where it was reported a man was walking down the 600 block of East Main Street around 11:30 a.m. with a gun pointed at his head. The 25-year-old man was a veteran that was honorably discharged in 2020. After hours […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Free Online

Cast: Chris Pratt Bryce Dallas Howard Rafe Spall Toby Jones Ted Levine. Three years after the demise of Jurassic World, a volcanic eruption threatens the remaining dinosaurs on Isla Nublar. So, Claire Dearing recruits Owen Grady to help prevent the extinction of the dinosaurs once again. Is Jurassic World: Fallen...
TV & VIDEOS
WTAJ

State baseball tournament begins Monday

Below are the matchups for central Pennsylvania high school baseball teams as the state tournament begins Monday afternoon. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site. CLASS A First Round – Monday, June 6Rockwood at Bishop McCort (Point Stadium, 6:00 p.m.)Williamsburg at Southern Fulton […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WTAJ

WTAJ

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy