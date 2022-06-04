ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates RHP Max Kranick undergoes Tommy John surgery

By Mark Polishuk
 3 days ago
May 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Max Kranick (45) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Max Kranick underwent Tommy John surgery Friday, Jason Mackey of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

As per the usual 12-15 month recovery timeline, Kranick will miss the rest of the 2022 season and is in jeopardy of being sidelined for all the 2023 campaign.

It’s a rough turn of events for the 24-year-old, who only just made his MLB debut last season. As Mackey notes, Kranick has been battling soreness in his forearm and elbow area for much of the year, dating back to Spring Training. Kranick was limited to five innings of MLB action and 8 2/3 frames in the minors before he was placed on the Triple-A injured list last month.

Kranick was selected by the Pirates in the 11th round of the 2016 draft. With a 3.50 ERA and 5.85% walk rate over 323 2/3 career innings in the minors, Kranick emerged as a rotation candidate, even if his 19.67% strikeout rate left something to be desired. Kranick started nine games for Pittsburgh last season and struggled to a 6.28 ERA over 38 2/3 innings, before tossing five scoreless innings of relief work over his two MLB appearances in 2022.

