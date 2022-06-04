ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Miguel Andujar asks to be traded from Yankees

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcrD0_0g0ige3800
New York Yankees left fielder Miguel Andujar. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Andujar told Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Friday that he wishes to be traded, Z101 Digital’s Hector Gomez reports. Andujar was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Friday night’s game, as the Yankees needed to open a roster spot for Giancarlo Stanton’s activation from the 10-day injured list today.

As per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, this isn’t the first time Andujar has asked to be dealt, as the infielder/outfielder has gone from future cornerstone to a seeming afterthought on New York’s roster. After finishing second in AL Rookie Of The Year voting in 2018, Andujar has played in only 90 Major League games since the start of the 2019 season. Injuries have been a factor in this lack of playing time, as Andujar missed most of the 2019 season due to shoulder surgery and also missed a notable chunk of the 2021 campaign due to wrist problems.

With Andujar missing so much time, the Yankees simply moved on to other players — most notably Gio Urshela, who enjoyed a big breakout season when replacing Andujar at third base in 2019. Andujar wasn’t necessarily seen as a long-term defensive fit at third base anyway, but a shift to mostly outfield and first base work over the last couple of the years also hasn’t created a clearer path to a regular lineup spot.

When not on the IL, Andujar has been shuttled back and forth from Triple-A and the majors. He is still consistently producing at the Triple-A level, which could give other teams some indication that the 27-year-old Andujar can bounce back in a new environment and with steadier playing time at the big league level. It isn’t surprising that Andujar has become frustrated over his situation, but between his injuries and his .234/.260/.329 slash line over 319 PA from 2019-22, Andujar’s trade value isn’t exactly high.

Andujar has been mentioned in trade rumors in the past for a few years now, and Newsday’s Erik Boland reported just last March that the Yankees were again shopping Andujar to other teams. While Yankees GM Brian Cashman was undoubtedly not open to buy-low offers in 2019 or 2020, however, Andujar’s stock simply hasn’t rebounded to the point where New York could still score a big return in a deal.

It’s possible Cashman could look to move Andujar for another post-hype prospect type or reclamation project, or perhaps include Andujar as part of a larger trade package. Of course, the Yankees are also under no obligation to actually trade Andujar, as he is under team control through the 2024 season. Andujar is earning $1.3M in 2022, in his first year of arbitration eligibility.

Comments / 4

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres to release eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano, select former top prospect Nomar Mazara

The Padres are set to select the contract of outfielder Nomar Mazara, tweets Robert Murray of FanSided. The former Rangers top prospect-turned-journeyman inked a minor-league pact with San Diego over the winter. The move comes in conjunction with the “imminent” release of floundering second baseman/designated hitter Robinson Cano, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic (Twitter link). Murray and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday night that Cano was likely to opt for free agency after declining to be optioned to Triple-A (as any player with five-plus years of MLB service can do). Whether he’ll be formally released or elect free agency is largely a moot point; the outcome is the same.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees acquire Jake Bauers from Reds for cash

The Yankees have acquired first baseman and corner outfielder Jake Bauers from the Reds in exchange for cash, according to team announcements. He’s not on the 40-man roster and has been assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Bauers has appeared in parts of three big league seasons, suiting up with the...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel clears waivers, reaches free agency

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel has passed through release waivers unclaimed, reports Andy Martino of SNY. He’s now a free agent and can explore opportunities with other clubs. This was an inevitability once the White Sox designated Keuchel for assignment over the weekend. The southpaw is still due a bit under $13M in 2022 salary, plus a $1.5M buyout on a 2023 club option. No team was going to claim Keuchel and assume that tab, so it was a formality that he’d clear waivers and hit free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Look: Yankees Fan Goes Viral During Uncomfortable Video

A New York Yankees fan couple went viral during an uncomfortable video outside of the ballpark in the Bronx this week. During the video, the couple was asked if they would give their significant other a "hall pass" if it guaranteed a New York Yankees World Series. The woman says...
thecomeback.com

MLB fans angry about latest disastrous bad strike three call

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Saturday afternoon. St. Louis had a chance to make a dent in its deficit late in the game. But that rally was thwarted, with an assist to home plate umpire, Bruce Dreckman. Trailing 5-1 in the seventh inning, the Cardinals...
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
The Spun

Look: MLB Star Furious Over Rays Players' Pride Uniform Decision

Five Tampa Bay Rays players reportedly refused to wear a Pride Month-themed hat and ripped the pride burst logo off their jerseys this weekend. "So it's a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here," pitcher Jason Adam said, according to Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin.
The Spun

Mike Trout Makes Unfortunate History: MLB World Reacts

Mike Trout is the best player in baseball and that's been true for the better part of the past decade. There really is no debating that. However, even the game's greatest player can struggle every once in a while. Trout recently went through an 0 for 22 slump. Baseball is...
Yardbarker

Yankees preparing to get a huge bullpen piece back in August

The New York Yankees have been plagued by injury the past few weeks, specifically in their bullpen. Having lost Chad Green to Tommy John surgery, Jonathan Loáisiga to shoulder discomfort, and Aroldis Chapman to Achilles tendinitis, manager Aaron Boone has been forced to lean on several younger options to smooth over the losses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night. Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position. The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Arbitration#Digital#Athletic#Major League
Larry Brown Sports

Mets manager pulls starter mid at-bat after 1 pitch to Mookie Betts

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter apparently had a very short leash when it came to starting pitcher David Peterson facing Mookie Betts. During the fourth inning of Saturday’s game between the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, Betts came to the plate with two outs and one runner on base. Betts, representing the tying run, lined a first pitch curveball from Peterson just foul. Showalter immediately made a beeline to the mound to take out Peterson and bring in Colin Holderman, who struck Betts out to end the inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Umpires bar Dodgers' Roberts from pitching position player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Umpires barred Dodgers manager Dave Roberts from using a position player to pitch the ninth inning against the New York Mets on Saturday night, enforcing a rule Roberts apparently did not know that prevents teams from using non-pitchers with a deficit of five runs or fewer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees Mock Trade: Solving left field with the Kansas City Royals

Heading into the 2022 season, the New York Yankees believed that Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo would lock down two starting positions in the outfield. However, they have both struggled considerably to generate production offensively. The pair have just seven combined homers on the season. Comparably, Aaron Judge has 21.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Tigers’ Elvin Rodriguez, Tucker Barnhart drop truth bomb on tipping pitches vs. Yankees

The Detroit Tigers sent rookie hurler Elvin Rodriguez to the mound against the New York Yankees on Sunday. After getting out to a strong start, it seemed as if the Yankees had figured out Rodriguez in the fourth and fifth innings. Well, it turns out, that’s exactly what happened. A video from Jomboy began making the rounds online, in which he identified that the Yankees had figured out the Tigers signs, due to Rodriguez tipping his pitches. The result was ugly, with Rodriguez inadvertently telling the Yankees exactly what he was pitching, and getting shelled for 10 earned runs on 11 hits as a result.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins' Carlos Correa to be placed on COVID IL

Carlos Correa didn’t play in the Twins’ 7-5 loss to the Tigers on Monday, and after the game, Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters that it was learned mid-game that the shortstop had tested positive for COVID-19. Correa will be placed on the COVID-related injury list at some point prior to the Twins’ doubleheader Tuesday in Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

MLB Insiders Link 'Best Catcher in Baseball' to New York Mets as Trade Deadline Target

LOS ANGELES - This would be one potential route for the New York Mets to upgrade their roster before the August 2 trade deadline. Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is set to become a free agent after the season, and is playing for a rebuilding club in Chicago. As of this date, the All-Star backstop is a prime trade candidate as we inch towards the deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy