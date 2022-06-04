ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

You Can Pretty Much Own Ohio City, Colorado for Under $600,000

 4 days ago
There are over 300 ghost towns peppered throughout the state of Colorado. Some of these towns are very well preserved with a few...

95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Paranormal Group Speaks to Spirits in Escalante Canyon

Western Colorado's Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators took a recent trip to Escalante Canyon looking to speak to spirits and found what they were looking for. Escalante Canyon, Colorado is located on 650 Road south of Grand Junction and west of Delta. The particular area that the Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators focused on was Escalante Canyon Road in Delta, Colorado 81416.
DELTA, CO
lamarledger.com

This tiny Colorado town may change its name to “Kush.” Seriously.

It's easy to miss Moffat — a 120-person town in southern Colorado's San Luis Valley that long has been known for its agriculture and ranching history. But if Mike Biggio has his way, this tiny outpost on the edge of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve soon will be rebranded to reflect what he views as the future of a dying valley.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Something’s wrong,’ Family of missing Arkansas couple on Colorado camping trip share concerns

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of Robert and Mary Jane Bowman is extremely concerned after the two stopped communicating with others while on a camping trip in Colorado. The family says the couple, both in their 70's, loves to find secluded spots to camp. From Arkansas, the pair will often make the trip
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
1230 ESPN

When Will Coloradans Learn to Leave Wildlife Alone?!

First of all, I know this plea doesn't apply to all of you. Hopefully, it doesn't apply to most of you. However, there's a reason why wildlife officials are constantly reminding us to stay away from wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) issued another warning last month after a cow...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

‘Gold cap’ hidden in Colorado, part of a $10,000 scavenger hunt

(KKTV) - A gold cap is hidden in Colorado, and the person who finds it could win $10,000!. Tincup Whiskey hid three of these golden caps across the country as part of a scavenger hunt. Two have already been found. The third and final is somewhere in the Centennial State. Tincup Whiskey has been releasing hints on their Instagram page.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Plan to shutter buildings surrounding Colorado’s Sweetwater Lake has locals wondering if it was better off in private hands

SWEETWATER — "Don't look up, OK?". Adrienne Brink is showing off the kitchen of the lodge at Sweetwater Lake Resort. For nearly 40 years she has used the lakeside log cabin with cinder block additions as a headquarters for AJ Brink outfitters, guiding thousands of hunters and horseback riders into the Flat Tops Wilderness.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two dead in Colorado after two separate water incidents in single day

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, two different fatal water incidents took place on Monday. A first incident took place on the Arkansas River in the Royal Gorge area, when a boat flipped, ultimately leaving one man dead. Not many details were made publicly available about this incident, but it was said that a private boat was involved and that the person died when he was unable to escape a wreck. Exactly where this wreck occurred in the Royal Gorge area is unclear.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Polis signs funding bill for Front Range Passenger Rail project

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday signed a bill into law that provides nearly $9 million in funding for Front Range Passenger Rail planning and development. The plan calls for a rail system along the Interstate 25 corridor from Trinidad to Fort Collins that would connect with Amtrak's Southwest Chief cross-country rail line. It may, in the future, be extended into Wyoming and New Mexico.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado's 104-degree hot springs pool is back

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular Colorado hot springs pool that has been delighting visitors since the 1960s is back open after some TLC. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has reopened its hot Therapy Pool following a four-month closure for renovations and repairs. The pool had not had any significant work since the 60s, the resort said.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

