You Can Pretty Much Own Ohio City, Colorado for Under $600,000

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, two different fatal water incidents took place on Monday. A first incident took place on the Arkansas River in the Royal Gorge area, when a boat flipped, ultimately leaving one man dead. Not many details were made publicly available about this incident, but it was said that a private boat was involved and that the person died when he was unable to escape a wreck. Exactly where this wreck occurred in the Royal Gorge area is unclear.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO