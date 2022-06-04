ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

New bubble tea shop opens in downtown State College

By Sarah Pellis
Digital Collegian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Whale Tea, a new bubble tea shop, has opened in the former location of...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Longtime Murrysville hardware store closes its doors

Last Friday, the back room at John Meier & Sons Hardware in Murrsyville probably looked very similar to its early days — an extended family gathering around the table for lunch, before heading back out for one more afternoon at the store. In the 1970s, it wasn’t unusual for...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

State College summer concert series returns for its 33rd year

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Coming back to State College for it’s 33rd year is the annual South Hills School of Business & Technology 2022 Summer Music Picnic Series. Every Sunday all Summer long, from June 5 to August 28, at the South Hills School of Business & Technology’s North Lawn at 480 Waupelani Drive there […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone grad taking over family butcher shop

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Tyrone Area High School graduate is taking over a local butcher shop, continuing the legacy his family began. Cash Sprankle is the new owner of Sprankle’s Butcher Shop. He is taking over the position from his father after completing training as an inaugural member of Penn State’s butchering program. Only […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

State College providing free compost to residents

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College is giving borough residents free compost this summer. State College Borough will have access to the compost daily between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is available to those who can prove their residency with two forms of identification. For those interested, go to the State College Municipal […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Special Olympics Pennsylvania returns to Penn State's campus for in-person Summer Games 2022

Penn State hosted the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Summer Games 2022 from June 2-4. Athletes from all across the state came to University Park to compete in a variety of sports, including tennis, softball and basketball. Special Olympics Pennsylvania previously hosted its last two Summer Games virtually due to the coronavirus...
State College

University Park Among Six Penn State Campuses to Drop Indoor Mask Mandate

Just three days after its indoor mask mandate went into effect, Penn State’s University Park campus is no longer requiring indoor masking, effective immediately, the university announced Friday. Due to decreased Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 Community Levels in their respective counties, Penn State Great Valley, Lehigh Valley, New...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Activate Altoona Festival coming to PNG Stadium in July

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get ready to rock out this summer as the Activate Altoona Festival is coming to PNG Stadium this July. The Activate Altoona Festival will see performances by bands playing tribute to Green Day, Blink-182, Black Sabbath and more. It goes from Friday, July 29 to Saturday, July 30 with tickets costing $10 […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man wanted in New York picked up in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Officers with the Williamsport Bureau of Police’s fugitive task force took a wanted man into custody near Federal Avenue on May 23. Gerald B. Batton, 31, of Williamsport, was picked up by police after being alerted to his whereabouts. Batton is wanted for felony criminal contempt by the Suffolk First District Court Central Islip New York. Batton was taken into custody and charged with felony arrest prior to requisition in Lycoming County. A preliminary arraignment concluded on May 31. Batton was denied bail. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Blair County historic stage seeks renewed life

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a well-known performance space that once drew in thousands of people was left to decay, the grandson of the stage’s original owner is bringing the live music space back to the area. Musselman’s Grove was at one point a staple in the Claysburg area, bringing musical acts from around […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

We Bought a House

The past three weekends in a row were a complete whirlwind of activity at the homestead. With my parents visiting and gutting an entire room to my in-laws camping in Loganton and helping us for nearly entire days on Friday’s – Monday’s, we are tired and ready for a weekend of just my wife and I at home. Though we still will be doing house things.
LOGANTON, PA
Digital Collegian

3 Penn State football lettermen make ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

Three Penn State lettermen could soon have their names engraved in the most prestigious of college football honors. Ki-Jana Carter, D.J. Dozier and Paul Posluszny will serve as the Nittany Lions’ representatives on the national ballot for the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.
PENN, PA

