Sumter County, FL

Anger management ordered after Villager attacks live-in lady friend

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Villager has been ordered into anger management classes after an attack on his live-in lady friend. Gary Lee Summers, 67, who lives at 380 Arbella Loop in the Village of Amelia, was arrested March 29 after he began arguing with his...

