MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries has announced the first state record of a fish caught off of the North Carolina coast. The agency says George Dale, of Wilmington, caught the Graysby Grouper (otherwise known as Cephalopholis cruentata) outside of Masonboro Inlet in about 100-feet-deep water on May 31st.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO