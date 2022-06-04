ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: On bench for nightcap

 3 days ago

Hoerner isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the...

Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday

LINE: Cardinals -141, Cubs +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs square off against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Chicago is 23-31 overall and 11-19 at home. The Cubs have hit 55 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL. St. Louis is 31-23...
CHICAGO, IL
Robel Garcia Leaves Cubs Organization for KBO

Unsung Iowa Cubs hero and infielder Robel Garcia leaves the Chicago Cubs organization after demolishing Triple-A this season. According to Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register, Garcia was released to pursue an opportunity overseas. Initially, it wasn’t stated where Garica was signing. However, according to Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net,...
CHICAGO, IL
P.J. Higgins not in Cubs' Sunday lineup

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins is being replaced behind the plate by Willson Contreras versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 38 plate appearances this season, Higgins has a .303 batting average with a .924 OPS, 2 home...
Cardinals' Jake Walsh: Optioned to Triple-A

Walsh was sent back down to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Walsh was called up Sunday but failed to pitch in the team's win over the Cubs before being sent back to Memphis on Tuesday. The reliever will return to Triple-A where he owns a 1.20 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 22 punchouts over 15 frames in 12 appearances this season. The move cleared a roster spot for Tyler O'Neill, who was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Cards rally past Cubs 5-3 in 11 innings, take rubber game

CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Yepez singled home automatic runner Nolan Gorman to lead off the 11th inning, Brendan Donovan doubled in an insurance run and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Sunday night.Yepez lined his tiebreaking hit and Donovan delivered off Daniel Norris (0-4), who had pitched a perfect 10th inning.Genesis Cabrera (3-1) tossed four innings in relief of Adam Wainwright, including a perfect 11th, and allowed a run on two hits while striking out five for the win.It was Cabrera's longest outing since throwing 4 2/3 innings in a start against Cincinnati on June 4,...
CHICAGO, IL
Peyton Manning contacted by all four Broncos bidders to gauge interest for possible role with team, per report

In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
DENVER, CO
Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Comes off IL

The Cardinals reinstated O'Neill (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Reliever Jake Walsh was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to clear room on the active roster for O'Neill, who returns to the big club after going 5-for-13 with a home run and a double during a three-game minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend. With one of their everyday corner outfielders back in action in O'Neill, the Cardinals will likely turn to Brendan Donovan to handle the other corner-outfield spot while Dylan Carlson (hamstring) remains on the shelf.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Out of Sunday's lineup

Gorman is not in Sunday's lineup against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Gorman is hitting .265 with three home runs and 15 strikeouts in his last 10 games, including two strikeouts apiece in each of his last three games. Edmundo Sosa will man shortstop while Tommy Edman slides to second base.
GLENDALE, AZ
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Loses hold of everyday gig

Rivas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles. Rivas is on the bench for the fifth time in six games after producing a lowly .455 OPS dating back to May 1. Frank Schwindel has since recaptured the Cubs' primary first-base job, and the Cubs are likely content to rotate a number of different players at the designated-hitter spot rather than clearing out everyday at-bats for the struggling Rivas.
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: To be evaluated after Sunday's game

Carlson (hamstring) could be activated in the upcoming series against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It was reported Saturday that a return in that series was unlikely for Carlson, but he played five innings in the field and will play another seven innings in the field Sunday and will be re-evaluated. Unlike Tyler O'Neill, who is also on a rehab assignment and producing quite a bit at the plate, Carlson is hitless through two rehab games.
MLB
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: One out shy of quality start

Contreras allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5.2 innings during Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor in the decision. Contreras was excellent through five innings, but a one-out Ketel Marte double, an error and a wild pitch allowed Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
Marlins' Zach Pop: Back in minors

Miami optioned Pop to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday. Pop was returned to the minors one day after he was called up to serve as the Marlins' 27th man in the team's doubleheader with the Rockies. He appeared in relief during the Marlins' 14-1 win in Game 1, working two innings and striking out three while giving up an earned run on two hits.
MIAMI, FL
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Holds down shortstop

Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh. Perdomo, who is getting the bulk of time at shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness) on the injured list, will continue to hold down the position for an undetermined amount of time. The Diamondbacks announced Ahmed, who had been rehabbing from COVID-19, will be shut down due to shoulder soreness. Perdomo is slashing .210/.300/.274 over 19 games since Ahmed was added to the injured list May 16.
PHOENIX, AZ
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
Reds' Jose Barrero: Reinstated, sent down Monday

Barrero (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Barrero's rehab assignment was scheduled to end Wednesday, and he'll remain in Louisville now that he's back to full health. The 24-year-old appeared in 14 games during his rehab assignment and slashed .204/.316/.449 with three homers, six runs, six RBI and a stolen base. He'll be a candidate to provide utility depth for the major-league club at some point later in the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Mashes homer

Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians. Mancini has gotten on base in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.465/.703 with a pair of homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best ball of the year, lifting his overall slash line to .309/.379/.443 in 219 plate appearances. The slugger has five homers and nine doubles in 51 contests, and he should continue to see steady playing time in the No. 2 spot in the order behind leadoff man Cedric Mullins.
BALTIMORE, MD

