Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Remains on bench for nightcap

Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays. The lefty-hitting Nootbaar's move to the bench coincides with Tampa Bay bringing a lefty (Jeffrey Springs) to the hill, but the 24-year-old appears likely to lose out on at-bats against right-handed pitching as well with Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) returning from the injured list Tuesday. With O'Neill back in action, Brendan Donovan is expected to see most of the starts at the other corner-outfield spot until Dylan Carlson (hamstring) is ready to return from the IL. Nootbaar went a collective 4-for-19 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and two runs while starting in five of the Cardinals' last six games.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO