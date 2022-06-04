ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Remains on bench for nightcap

 3 days ago

Rivas isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against...

CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jake Walsh: Optioned to Triple-A

Walsh was sent back down to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Walsh was called up Sunday but failed to pitch in the team's win over the Cubs before being sent back to Memphis on Tuesday. The reliever will return to Triple-A where he owns a 1.20 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 22 punchouts over 15 frames in 12 appearances this season. The move cleared a roster spot for Tyler O'Neill (shoulder), who was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Rehab assignment shifts to Triple-A

Carlson (hamstring) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Carlson played in three games at Double-A Springfield over the weekend and went 0-for-7 with a walk and a strikeout. It's possible that the 23-year-old rejoins the Cardinals during their current road trip in Tampa Bay, but he'll require at least one rehab game with the Triple-A club prior to returning from the injured list.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Comes off IL

The Cardinals reinstated O'Neill (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Reliever Jake Walsh was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to clear room on the active roster for O'Neill, who returns to the big club after going 5-for-13 with a home run and a double during a three-game minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend. With one of their everyday corner outfielders back in action in O'Neill, the Cardinals will likely turn to Brendan Donovan to handle the other corner-outfield spot while Dylan Carlson (hamstring) remains on the shelf.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Peyton Manning contacted by all four Broncos bidders to gauge interest for possible role with team, per report

In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Bench role awaits

Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays. The lefty-hitting Nootbaar's move to the bench coincides with Tampa Bay bringing a lefty (Jeffrey Springs) to the hill, but the 24-year-old appears likely to lose out on at-bats against right-handed pitching as well with Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) returning from the injured list Tuesday. With O'Neill back in action, Brendan Donovan is expected to see most of the starts at the other corner-outfield spot until Dylan Carlson (hamstring) is ready to return from the IL. Nootbaar went a collective 4-for-19 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and two runs while starting in five of the Cardinals' last six games.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Out of Sunday's lineup

Gorman is not in Sunday's lineup against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Gorman is hitting .265 with three home runs and 15 strikeouts in his last 10 games, including two strikeouts apiece in each of his last three games. Edmundo Sosa will man shortstop while Tommy Edman slides to second base.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Angels fire Joe Maddon: Manager out with team in midst of 12-game losing streak

Mired in the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history, the Los Angeles Angels made a change at manager Tuesday afternoon. The team announced Joe Maddon has been relieved of his duties, and third base coach Phil Nevin will serve as the interim manager. It's unclear whether a managerial search will begin immediately, or wait until the offseason.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Bote: Pulled from rehab assignment

Bote (shoulder) has been pulled from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Bote has been experiencing bouts of dizziness recently and is now being evaluated by the medical staff before deciding how to move forward. This could explain why he's struggled to a .178/.275/.222 slash line over 45 at-bats on his rehab assignment. More information on his status will likely come later Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: To be evaluated after Sunday's game

Carlson (hamstring) could be activated in the upcoming series against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It was reported Saturday that a return in that series was unlikely for Carlson, but he played five innings in the field and will play another seven innings in the field Sunday and will be re-evaluated. Unlike Tyler O'Neill, who is also on a rehab assignment and producing quite a bit at the plate, Carlson is hitless through two rehab games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Called up Saturday

Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Swaggerty got called up Saturday after he's batted .280 with four homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 35 games with Indianapolis this season. The Pirates' 2018 first-round pick will make his MLB debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He'll offer the Pirates another option in the while Ben Gamel (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: One out shy of quality start

Contreras allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5.2 innings during Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor in the decision. Contreras was excellent through five innings, but a one-out Ketel Marte double, an error and a wild pitch allowed Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Mashes homer

Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians. Mancini has gotten on base in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.465/.703 with a pair of homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best ball of the year, lifting his overall slash line to .309/.379/.443 in 219 plate appearances. The slugger has five homers and nine doubles in 51 contests, and he should continue to see steady playing time in the No. 2 spot in the order behind leadoff man Cedric Mullins.
BALTIMORE, MD

