ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Daily News

With back feeling better, Daniel Berger shoots 67 at Memorial

By Tom D'Angelo, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C323T_0g0if1wN00

DUBLIN, Ohio — In hindsight, Daniel Berger would have given his ailing back more time. But the Jupiter resident was determined to play in his hometown tournament in February, and in several events that followed.

Lower back issues that limited Berger early this year never really went away, and most of the year has been a struggle.

"It's been a long two months," Berger said. "I haven't played that much golf. It's nice to get back and get a couple rounds under my belt and get going in a positive direction."

Berger put himself in contention at the Memorial Tournament Saturday with a 5-under 67, putting him six shots behind Billy Horschel. Berger's round included six birdies (five on the front nine) and a bogey. He posted the second-best score of the day behind Horschel's 65.

"I made a lot of putts on the front nine," said Berger, who is first in the field in strokes gained putting. "And then had a bunch of really good looks on the back nine and hit some good putts that didn't go in."

Berger was unable to defend his title at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February, withdrawing the day before the event started. He tested the back a week later at the Phoenix Open and despite missing the cut declared himself ready for his hometown tournament, the Honda Classic. Berger is a Dwyer High graduate.

He finished fourth at Honda and two weeks later tied for 13th at The Players. Still, his back issues lingered and he has not cracked the top 20 since. Berger's world ranking has slipped from No. 16 in early February to No. 29.

"I don't get to practice so that's a tough part when you don't get to practice and then you show up to a tournament," said Berger, who said he shouldn't have played as much as he did during the spring.

Berger finally took off a month between RBC Heritage and PGA Championship and it showed. He missed the cut at the PGA two weeks ago, shooting 13-over, including an 80 on Friday.

Finally, he is seeing some progress. Berger finished T23 last weekend at the Charles Schwab and his 67 Saturday equals his best round in the past three months.

"Definitely trending in the right direction," he said.

Tom D'Angelo is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at tdangelo@pbpost.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga Championship#Phoenix Open#Memorial Tournament#Golf#Sports#Honda#Dwyer High
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy