Cincinnati, OH

Four-Star Safety Commits to UC

By Russ Heltman
By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GX0Y4_0g0ieW0c00

The Bearcats are cementing a top-15 class nationally.

CINCINNATI — June started off with a bang for the Cincinnati Bearcats football team. Luke Fickell & Co. just secured a commitment from four-star 2023 safety Daeh McCullough on Saturday.

According to On3 consensus , McCullough is the 208th-ranked player nationally and the 16th-rated safety.

McCullough decommitted from Indiana earlier this spring and landed on UC as his top choice. He is a boost to Cincinnati’s Top-11 rated class on 247Sports .

The cover maven leans on that strength in his game. McCullough does a great job reading routes in the first two seconds of the play and playing off of his man. He uses his 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame magically In coverage and when the receiver has the ball. Finishing interceptions is a weakness but McCullough has all the physical traits to clamp opposing Big 12 weapons. Check out his highlights here .

#Football Games#Cardinals#Seahawks#American Football#College Football
Cincinnati, OH
