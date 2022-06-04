Four-Star Safety Commits to UC

The Bearcats are cementing a top-15 class nationally.

CINCINNATI — June started off with a bang for the Cincinnati Bearcats football team. Luke Fickell & Co. just secured a commitment from four-star 2023 safety Daeh McCullough on Saturday.

According to On3 consensus , McCullough is the 208th-ranked player nationally and the 16th-rated safety.

McCullough decommitted from Indiana earlier this spring and landed on UC as his top choice. He is a boost to Cincinnati’s Top-11 rated class on 247Sports .

The cover maven leans on that strength in his game. McCullough does a great job reading routes in the first two seconds of the play and playing off of his man. He uses his 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame magically In coverage and when the receiver has the ball. Finishing interceptions is a weakness but McCullough has all the physical traits to clamp opposing Big 12 weapons. Check out his highlights here .

You May Also Like:

Desmond Ridder Making Early Waves With Atlanta Falcons

Recruiting Roundup: Three-Star Edge Rusher Names UC a top School; Recruits Arrive for June Visits

Three-Star 2023 Forward Arrinten Page Visits UC

Bearcats QB Room Ranked in Middle of ESPN's FBS Passer Tiers

Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Pair of Four-Star Pass Catchers

Watch: Myjai Sanders Mic'd up at Arizona Cardinals' OTAs

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Wing Mayar Wol

Marcus Mariota: 'Absolutely' Mentoring Desmond Ridder

UC Football Falls in Latest ESPN Recruiting Rankings

Rayvon Griffith Transferring to AZ Compass for Senior High School Season

UC Announces Kickoff Times for Four 2022 Football Games

Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Wide Receiver Ayden Greene, Two More Recruits Officially Visiting UC

Bearcats Offer 2023 Four-Star Guard Jizzle James

UC Outfielder Griffin Merritt Wins AAC Player of the Year Honors

Report: SEC Discussing Intra-Conference Football Playoff

Look: UC NFL Rookies Pose in New Uniforms at Rookie Premiere

Top 2023 UC Target Amare Snowden Places Bearcats in Top-Six Schools

Kyle Washington, Tari Eason Named UC's Best Modern Incoming/Outgoing Transfers

Desmond Ridder: 'I'm Going to put my Best Foot Forward' in Atlanta Falcons QB Battle

Bearcats Crack ESPN's List of Top-10 Defenses Over Next Three Years

Bearcats Offer Top-Two 2024 Ohio Prospect

A Closer Look at New Bearcats Defensive End Noah Potter

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Three-Star 2023 Target Locks Commitment Date; Wes Miller Offers Top-55 2024 Player

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

Ahmad Gardner, Alec Pierce Make List of Top-10 Scheme Fits

PFF Lists Coby Bryant as 'Instant-Impact Day Three Rookie'

Richard Sherman: Coby Bryant 'Will be a Long-Time Starter' for Seattle Seahawks

Five UC Football Players That Could be Drafted in 2023

Wes Miller: 'Crucial Offseason' Ahead for Jeremiah Davenport, Viktor Lakhin

UC Emerges as a Major Winner From the 2022 NFL Draft

Takeaways From UC's 2022 Spring Game

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk