Four-Star Safety Commits to UC
The Bearcats are cementing a top-15 class nationally.
CINCINNATI — June started off with a bang for the Cincinnati Bearcats football team. Luke Fickell & Co. just secured a commitment from four-star 2023 safety Daeh McCullough on Saturday.
According to On3 consensus , McCullough is the 208th-ranked player nationally and the 16th-rated safety.
McCullough decommitted from Indiana earlier this spring and landed on UC as his top choice. He is a boost to Cincinnati’s Top-11 rated class on 247Sports .
The cover maven leans on that strength in his game. McCullough does a great job reading routes in the first two seconds of the play and playing off of his man. He uses his 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame magically In coverage and when the receiver has the ball. Finishing interceptions is a weakness but McCullough has all the physical traits to clamp opposing Big 12 weapons. Check out his highlights here .
