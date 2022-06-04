Asheville police are continuing to investigate a shooting that includes the death of two people at Woodridge Apartments in West Asheville.

Police have identified the victims as Adrian Romero-Valdez and Ahmed Deshawn Shivers, and confirmed they died from gunshot wounds just after 2 p.m. June 4.

Police also say, "the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence. Persons of interest have been identified," according to Bill Davis, APD spokesperson.

“Around 2:15 p.m. (June 4), Asheville Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the 60 block of Bingham Road in West Asheville to investigate a shooting that left two people dead at the scene,” Davis said.

The apartment complex is located at 61 Bingham Road.

It is the second consecutive weekend shooting that included a fatality.

On May 29, Asheville police found Keith Anthony Mosely Jr., 21, in the 100 block of Atkinson Street around 3:30 p.m. Mosely had multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to Mission Hospital, where he died. Kevion Martese Edgerton, 23, was charged with first-degree murder after he turned himself into the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release.

Today’s shooting victims, who have yet to be identified, will be the city’s seventh and eighth homicides this year. Six of those have been by gunfire.

Detectives ask anyone who has any information about this case to contact APD at (828) 252-1110. Also, anonymous tips are possible by using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Update: West Asheville shooting: Police ID victims of Woodridge Apartments fatality