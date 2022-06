Rafael Nadal defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets to earn his record 14th career victory at the renowned Roland Garros. Nadal extended his seemingly unbeatable record following his win over Ruud, while also adding another Major victory to his belt, putting him further ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. What may be the most impressive aspect of Nadal’s victory at the French Open this year was the apparent injury he’d been battling throughout the tournament.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO