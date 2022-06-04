ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ukraine's hoping to keep the surprises coming in the men's World Cup Qualifiers

kvnf.org
 3 days ago

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian national soccer team did something very few predicted. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: 3-1, game, set - and match to Ukraine, who the hearts of a devastated nation. NADWORNY: They beat the Scottish national team in Scotland to advance to the final World Cup...

www.kvnf.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Germany vs England: Talking points ahead of Nations League clash

England will look to bounce back from their surprise Nations League defeat to Hungary when they travel to face Germany on Tuesday night.The Three Lions beat their old foes en route to the Euro 2020 final last summer and will be hoping to repeat the feat to kick start their Nations League campaign.Here we take a look at the main talking points ahead of the meeting at the Allianz Arena.Pleas for calm before storms in MunichEngland boss Gareth Southgate has called on away supporters to behave in Munich and not leave him and his players “embarrassed” by causing trouble....
SPORTS
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Germany has points to prove against England

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Germany is looking for a marked improvement against England in coach Hansi Flick’s return to Munich for the Nations League encounter. England defeated Germany 2-0 almost a year ago at the European Championship in what proved to be Joachim Löw’s last game as coach. Flick took over and has restored some confidence to a Germany team that flopped at the 2018 World Cup and then at the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 last year. But Flick’s team hasn’t looked convincing against any of the traditional heavyweights it’s played. Germany had to rely on Joshua Kimmich's equalizer to draw with Italy 1-1 in Bologna on Saturday, while it could only draw with the Netherlands in its previous game, a friendly, in March. “We have to do things better, no question, that’s why we’re here,” Flick said at the team base in Herzogenaurach on Monday. “It’s important that we take the next step.” England is also under pressure after losing in Hungary 1-0 on Saturday. Hungary will hope to build on that win when it plays Italy. Also on Tuesday, Finland hosts Montenegro, Romania visits Bosnia-Herzegovina, Turkey visits Lithuania, and Luxembourg plays in the Faeroe Islands.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Petrakov
Person
Taras Stepanenko
The Guardian

Nations League roundup: Italy beat Hungary as Turkey thrash Lithuania

Italy moved a point clear at the top of Group A3 after a 2-1 win over Hungary in their Nations League clash in Cesena. The European champions, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, went ahead through a fierce drive from Nicolo Barella, while Lorenzo Pellegrini doubled the lead just before the break. Hungary - who had beaten England in Budapest on Saturday - reduced the deficit through an own goal from Azzurri defender Gianluca Mancini on the hour, but could not conjure an equaliser.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Scottish
SB Nation

Manchester City International Roundup: HeartBreak for Ukraine

Multiple Manchester City players underwent international fixtures this weekend. Some fared better than others. Oleks Zinchenko’s hopes of helping Ukraine reach the World Cup finals ended in heartbreak as Wales emerged 1-0 winners in Sunday’s Qatar 2022 European play-off final. They were the better team and were unable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Germany vs England: How to watch, start time, preview & prediction for UEFA Nations League

In a clash of heavyweights, it’s Germany vs England at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday for an important Group A3 fixture in the UEFA Nations League. The Germans got off to a respectable start in this pod, playing to a 1-1 draw with the Italians on Saturday thanks to a late equalizer from Bayern man Joshua Kimmich. As for the Three Lions, they were quite disappointing on matchday 1, losing 1-0 to Hungary courtesy of a penalty kick from Dominik Szoboszlai.
UEFA
Reuters

Norway's Hegerberg to play at Women's Euro

June 7 (Reuters) - Forward Ada Hegerberg will play her first major international tournament in five years at the upcoming Women's Euro after she was included in Norway's 23-player squad on Tuesday. Hegerberg, who plays for French club Olympique Lyonnais, quit the national team in 2017 because of a dispute...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Gareth Southgate expects ‘inspired’ Wales to challenge England at World Cup

Gareth Southgate expects to face a team “inspired to another level” when England meet Wales at the World Cup later this year.Wales ended a 64-year wait to reach the finals on Sunday when beating Ukraine 1-0 in a tense play-off in Cardiff.Their reward is a place in Group B in Qatar, where they will play the United States and Iran before facing old foes England on November 29.Three Lions boss Southgate did not watch the play-off as he was preparing for Tuesday’s Nations League match in Germany but knows a tough challenge awaits.“I think some of the players were (watching...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy