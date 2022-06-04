ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Community honors what would have been Avery Jackson-Dunphy's seventh birthday

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
LAS CRUCES - Young Park was full of life Friday as friends and family members of Avery Jackon-Dunphy gathered to celebrate and remember him on what would have been his seventh birthday.

Avery died suddenly in November 2021 following a dog attack in Las Cruces. He was 6 years old at the time.

Just about everyone at the park was wearing green — Avery’s favorite color — and the Las Cruces Fire Department was there to support, too. Avery dreamed of becoming a firefighter when he got older. Avery’s dad, Patrick Dunphy, said his son had learned how to swim just three weeks before he died, and had also taken off the training wheels from his bicycle.

To honor his memory and bring together his favorite things, family and friends organized an event to give away seven bicycles to elementary children from Conlee and Sonoma. Avery’s step-grandmother, Lorraine Casto, said a similar event will be held each year on the boy’s birthday until he would have turned 18 and the number of bicycles donated will coincide with his age. Bicycles will also be given out each Christmas.

“Today is really, it's a painful day, obviously. But it's also a day where we can remember all the things that Avery loved,” Casto said. “What he loved most was sharing with other people and he was not one of these kids that ever said, ‘this is my toy, you can’t play with it.’ He was bringing everybody into his circle.

Joanna Dumphy, Avery’s stepmom, said giving back to the community and embracing the “hustle and bustle” of celebrating was the best way for Avery’s family to commemorate the day. She said she has known Avery since he was 18 months old and that they were very close — even “Gemini twins” with back-to-back birthdays.

Seven children received a bike Friday, including Victoria Quintana (first grade), Julian Bennett (fifth grade), Zach Smith (fifth grade) and Erwin Frazier (fifth grade).

A PAW Patrol bouncy house and cookies were set up at the park — Marshall the fire dog was his favorite — and kids enjoyed getting to take an up-close look at a fire truck.

“(Joanna) brought Avery to the station and he just loved it. He knew someone who was an actual fireman so that was a neat thing because it's all he ever wanted to do,” said firefighter Frankie Duran. “We wanted to honor him here today by bringing the fire truck and the fire squad to come out and feel that we're here with him.”

Patrick said the family plans to start a non-profit organization in honor of Avery and have scholarship a in his name.

“If you met him, he was just a beautiful, happy little boy. And he was never angry, mad. He was … just an amazing kid,” Patrick said. “Thank you to the community for coming out today, as well as a big thank you to the Las Cruces Fire Department. We look forward to honoring Avery and putting these events on in the future.”

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

