ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ukraine's hoping to keep the surprises coming in the men's World Cup Qualifiers

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian national soccer team did something very few predicted. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: 3-1, game, set - and match to Ukraine, who the hearts of a devastated nation. NADWORNY: They beat the Scottish national team in Scotland to advance to the final World Cup...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Germany has points to prove against England

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Germany is looking for a marked improvement against England in coach Hansi Flick’s return to Munich for the Nations League encounter. England defeated Germany 2-0 almost a year ago at the European Championship in what proved to be Joachim Löw’s last game as coach. Flick took over and has restored some confidence to a Germany team that flopped at the 2018 World Cup and then at the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 last year. But Flick’s team hasn’t looked convincing against any of the traditional heavyweights it’s played. Germany had to rely on Joshua Kimmich's equalizer to draw with Italy 1-1 in Bologna on Saturday, while it could only draw with the Netherlands in its previous game, a friendly, in March. “We have to do things better, no question, that’s why we’re here,” Flick said at the team base in Herzogenaurach on Monday. “It’s important that we take the next step.” England is also under pressure after losing in Hungary 1-0 on Saturday. Hungary will hope to build on that win when it plays Italy. Also on Tuesday, Finland hosts Montenegro, Romania visits Bosnia-Herzegovina, Turkey visits Lithuania, and Luxembourg plays in the Faeroe Islands.
SOCCER
Connecticut Public

Ukraine fails to qualify for the World Cup

Now to Ukraine, where a few dozen hardcore fans got together to watch their national team play against Wales. Wales won one to nothing, and Ukraine's long-shot bid to play in this year's World Cup ended. NPR's Peter Granitz reports from Kyiv. PETER GRANITZ, BYLINE: Fans gather inside the bar...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Petrakov
Person
Taras Stepanenko
SPORTbible

Cristiano Ronaldo's Mum Was In Tears As He Bagged Brace For Portugal

We're used to the sight of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring goals, but that doesn't stop it being an emotional occasion for his mum, as she proved on Sunday night. Officially, no man has scored more goals in their career than Ronaldo, with the Manchester United forward drawing level with previous record holder Josef Bican and overtaking him on the same day back in March.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Scottish
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

Ukraine's war is now concentrated near its eastern border, and that is where the country's president appeared over the weekend. Video released today shows Volodymyr Zelenskyy visiting with frontline troops. He's wearing his signature green army T-shirt. He urges his troops to win, but not at any cost. He asks them to stay safe since the land means nothing without its people.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Lithuana urges the world to stand up against Russia

We report now on a bid to hold Russia accountable for an invasion - not the invasion of Ukraine but earlier military action in Lithuania. That Baltic nation, once part of the Soviet Union, was last occupied by Russian troops in the 1990s. But for many Lithuanians, it's like it happened yesterday. And that shapes their view of events today. NPR's Rob Schmitz reports from the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Kyiv opera house reopens after 3 months

Earlier today, Ukraine's capital was rocked by explosions. Two missiles exploded just outside Kyiv, hitting a rail yard in the first attacks the city has experienced in weeks. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that more strikes on other targets are likely if Ukraine continues to receive military aid from the West. The war has gone on for months, and while much of it is about military tactics and defense strategy, it's also a war about cultural heritage. As Russian troops amassed on the border with Ukraine last year, Putin gave a lengthy speech about Russia's, quote, "common heritage" with Ukraine. In it, he claimed Ukrainian and Russian are essentially the same language, distinguished only by European powers to undermine the Russian empire. But a trip to the National Opera House in Ukraine reveals a more nuanced history of competing empires, censorship and survival. From Kyiv, NPR's Julian Hayda reports.
WORLD
Connecticut Public

Kyiv hit by Russian airstrikes as information from Mariupol is throttled

Ukraine's war is now concentrated near its eastern border. And that is where the country's president appeared over the weekend. Video released today shows Volodymyr Zelenskyy visiting front-line troops. He's wearing his signature green army T-shirt. He urges his troops to win, though, not at any cost. He asked them to stay safe when they can, since the land means nothing without its people. NPR's Greg Myre is following the visit.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Connecticut Public

UK's Boris Johnson faces a no-confidence vote

The U.K. prime minister, Boris Johnson, faces a no-confidence vote tonight. This move by Johnson's critics could cost him his job. In the U.K. system, the prime minister's party controls the House of Commons. And if a majority of his conservative party rejects him, he must step aside. NPR's Frank Langfitt says at least some members want him out.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Nations League roundup: Italy beat Hungary as Turkey thrash Lithuania

Italy moved a point clear at the top of Group A3 after a 2-1 win over Hungary in their Nations League clash in Cesena. The European champions, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, went ahead through a fierce drive from Nicolo Barella, while Lorenzo Pellegrini doubled the lead just before the break. Hungary - who had beaten England in Budapest on Saturday - reduced the deficit through an own goal from Azzurri defender Gianluca Mancini on the hour, but could not conjure an equaliser.
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Germany vs England: How to watch, start time, preview & prediction for UEFA Nations League

In a clash of heavyweights, it’s Germany vs England at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday for an important Group A3 fixture in the UEFA Nations League. The Germans got off to a respectable start in this pod, playing to a 1-1 draw with the Italians on Saturday thanks to a late equalizer from Bayern man Joshua Kimmich. As for the Three Lions, they were quite disappointing on matchday 1, losing 1-0 to Hungary courtesy of a penalty kick from Dominik Szoboszlai.
UEFA
Reuters

Norway's Hegerberg to play at Women's Euro

June 7 (Reuters) - Forward Ada Hegerberg will play her first major international tournament in five years at the upcoming Women's Euro after she was included in Norway's 23-player squad on Tuesday. Hegerberg, who plays for French club Olympique Lyonnais, quit the national team in 2017 because of a dispute...
SOCCER
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy