Supervised injection sites in NYC have saved lives. But officials won't provide funds
By WNYC Radio
Connecticut Public
3 days ago
In late November, New York became the first city in the United States to allow overdose prevention centers where people can use illegal drugs under staff supervision. The two centers that opened have since intervened in more than 300 potentially fatal overdoses, but Caroline Lewis reports that so far, city and...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its June application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
When JLM Decorating hired Miguel Tapia to paint apartments in Manhattan and Brooklyn, they told him he would receive $800 in cash per week for his work. Instead, Tapia, who was born in the Dominican Republic, was paid about half that amount. He complained to his supervisor, Josafath Arias, who said the company will pay […]
All New York City public school families regardless of income will receive $375 per child in food benefits to help cover the costs of meals from last summer during the pandemic —whether they attended summer school or not. The state began the rollout this month, with the retroactive benefit...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public school families will receive $375 per child in food benefits under a federal coronavirus (COVID-19) relief program to help pay for meals over the summer. New York State is continuing to distribute food benefits — called the Coronavirus Pandemic Electronic Benefit...
That was the reaction of a woman sitting in her car, in traffic, near a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital when she saw cops racing toward the building Wednesday afternoon. Such is life in America today. A devastatingly somber look at our 21st Century society. Another sick, twisted human being armed with...
The NYC Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is launching a campaign called “Know Your Zone,” aimed to provide New Yorkers vital information of what to do in case of emergency weather conditions. This campaign is something that OEM began to expand on after Superstorm Sandy touched down in...
NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
The familiar sound of the mechanical street sweeper will soon fill the streets of New York City, as the city will resume the full schedule of street sweeping. The news comes as a relief to residents who saw dirt piling up -- and a disappointment to drivers who got a two year break from having to move their car every Monday.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former carpenters’ union official who once served on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey board of commissioners has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. The U.S. attorney's office in New Jersey said George Laufenberg pleaded guilty Friday in federal...
A beloved city Correction captain died after undergoing plastic surgery at a Dominican clinic run by a doctor who once pleaded guilty to practicing unauthorized medicine. Tandra Bowser-Williams promised her husband he would love the results of her procedure before she jetted off to Santo Domingo to go under the knife on May 13, her devastated spouse Curtis Williams told the Daily News.
New York released a report with the most recent number of violent assaults on inmates in state prisons. There were 134 inmate deaths noted in the report, although it doesn't break down the prisons where each death occurred or who caused them. Here's a look at some of the general...
NEW YORK, NY — Dagoberto Ramirez-Soto, a known member of the Latin Kings, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a string of burglaries targeting Asian business owners in Westchester County, New York, and Fort Lee, New Jersey. He is also wanted for allegedly making false statements to the FBI.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Summer vacation is almost here, as public school students across New York City will celebrate the last day of the school year at the end of the month. But it’s never too early to begin planning for the next school year. Thursday, Sept. 8,...
The head of the largest union representing city workers called on the city to negotiate a telework policy after the Adams administration doubled down on the importance of municipal employees working in-person — a policy that one former city worker believed was sparking a slew of exits from city service.
A woman was thrown onto the tracks in a subway station in the Bronx on Sunday, police said. Bronx subway rider pushed onto tracks, video from …. Gov. Kathy Hochul signs New York gun bills, including …. New York City nanny gets college degree — and place …. Katja...
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The trial of a Connecticut state senator and his 2018 campaign treasurer on federal fraud charges has been delayed indefinitely amid a legal fight over whether a 28-minute video can be used as evidence. Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of Bridgeport Democratic Sen. Dennis Bradley and Jessica Martinez. They're accused of covering up campaign violations committed at a 2018 party as they sought nearly $180,000 in public campaign funds. Bradley and Martinez deny the charges. A federal judge dismissed the jury Thursday in response to federal prosecutors saying they are going to appeal his ruling that barred video of the party from being used in the case.
Recently, there was a lock down at a Buffalo school that has parents upset about timing and communication and others concerned about BB gun laws in New York State. Police responded to Olmstead School 156 Tuesday after getting a report of a student with a gun and the weapon, a BB gun, was later found in a bathroom. The school was put on lockdown during the incident, but it was later lifted, and classes resumed.
Avangrid Renewables will give $2.5 million to the University of Connecticut to study the effect the construction and operation of the Park City Wind project will have on nearby fisheries. Atma Khalsa, the company’s offshore environmental manager, said these research commitments are important to understand the environmental impact of offshore...
