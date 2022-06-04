ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Cal Fire to conduct training

Madera Tribune
 3 days ago

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) will conduct a live fire training at Eastman Lake in cooperation with Madera County Fire, and Army Corp of Engineers on June 14 and 15. If...

www.maderatribune.com

Comments / 0

KGO

1 climber dead, 4 others rescued on California's Mount Shasta

Multiple climbers were airlifted off California's Mount Shasta, some in critical condition, on Monday, with one dying as a result of their injuries, authorities said. At least four climbers were rescued, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Climbers had reported poor conditions after Sunday snowfall turned into ice overnight.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KGET

At least 1 dead in Oildale crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a crash Monday evening in Oildale, according to CHP. Emergency crews were called to Woodrow Avenue near Oildale Drive just before 5:30 p.m. A vehicle collided into several vehicles and into a fence. The vehicle then burst into flames. At least one person has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Brothers who drowned in Avacado Lake identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have identified the two men who died Sunday in Avocado Lake. Silverio Calihua, 25, and Alvaro Calihua, 23, both of Fresno, drowned Sunday in the Fresno County lake, according to Sheriff’s Office officials, who add that the two were brothers. Shortly before 3:00 […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX26

Brothers who drowned at Avocado Lake in Fresno County identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men who drowned in Avocado Lake on Sunday have been identified. The Fresno brothers are 25-year-old Silverio Calihua and 23-year-old Alvaro Calihua. Visitors at Avocado Lake called 911 shortly before 3:00 p.m. saying two men went underwater and never resurfaced. The people eventually...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 06-06-22: A tiny Calif. town is about to run out of water

Rancher Jon Pedotti walks on the cracked remains of a parched lake bed of his 1,561-acre ranch located along San Simeon Creek in the Santa Lucia Mountain foothills of Cambria that are brown from drought on October 01, 2014. Once again, Cambria, as well as other small coastal towns, must make decisions on what to do to stretch out its ever-thinning water supply. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)
CAMBRIA, CA
KGET

Man killed in crash on California Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash on California Avenue on Friday. Robert Joseph Rivas, 47, of Porterville, was driving a pick-up truck when he collided with a sedan at the intersection of California Avenue and Union Avenue at approximately 4:53 a.m. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
creativeboom.com

Photographs of abandoned shacks in California's ungoverned community of Wonder Valley

"I knew little about this place but was drawn to it by the sheer aesthetic of abandonment and isolation, alienation and wreckage, uncanniness and history unknown," says Helin. During a recent visit to the Golden State, she decided to drive around and discover more about these so-called Jackrabbit Homesteads. The renowned cabins lie east of Twentynine Palms, a city in San Bernardino County, California, that serves as one of the entry points to Joshua Tree National Park. "I had no plan, my eyes scanning the desert landscape," she says. "Shack-leftovers stuck out from the backdrop where sandy desert blended with the sun. I thought of taming this contrast by harmonising the colour palette and kept wondering about the human traces in what seemed to be a reckless wilderness."
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
InspireMore

“Small Army” Of Rescuers Save Father And Son When Car Plunges Down 500-Ft Cliff.

A father and son from Rancho Cordova, California are grateful to be alive after living through a car wreck you’d normally only see in Hollywood movies. Fifty-one-year-old Scott Anderson was driving on a twisty, steep mountain highway in Mariposa County when he lost control of the car. He and his 11-year-old son were terrified as the car rolled several times before careening over a cliff and falling 500 feet.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

US Navy identifies pilot who died in California crash

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy has identified the pilot who died when a Super Hornet aircraft crashed in California’s Mojave Desert. In a Sunday news release, the Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet said pilot Lt. Richard Bullock was participating in “a routine training mission” when his F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet crashed about 2:30 p.m. PDT Friday near Trona.
CALIFORNIA STATE
internewscast.com

California county reinstates mask mandate in indoor settings

An increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has caused one California county to reinstate its mask requirements for most indoor settings. The order is set to begin Friday in all Alameda County cities except Berkeley, as it has its own local health jurisdiction, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported. These mask requirements don’t...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

These were the biggest cities in California 150 years ago

(Stacker) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

On The Map: Lake Kaweah

With a tip of the hat to a famous writer from Central California, we visit a place with a Native American name that perched and sat on the map. The Terminus Dam was completed in 1962, but it’s history goes way back. In the 20s, that’s 1920s, California was...
yourcentralvalley.com

Arrest made in Fresno River fire, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police say a person was arrested after setting fire to a portion of the Fresno River Sunday. Officers from the Madera Police Department responded Sunday to a fire north of Cleveland Avenue on the Fresno River. When they arrived, a witness told officers that the fire had been started by a person named Morgan, who had then run away.
MADERA, CA

