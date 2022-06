The Seattle Kraken haven't been in action for over a month but shared some bad news with fans on Tuesday afternoon. Per the official NHL website, Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger is expected to be sidelined for seven-to-nine months after he underwent surgery to repair a torn right ACL on Monday. Driedger suffered the setback featuring for Team Canada in the gold medal game of the 2022 IIHF World Championship against Finland on May 29, and his recovery timeline means he's expected to miss at least the first three months of the 2022-23 NHL campaign.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO