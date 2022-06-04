Over 140 play in Valley disc golf tournament
(WKBN) — The Pure Flight Open took place Saturday at both Boardman and Austintown Township parks.
Over 140 participants took part in the event, with half playing round one in Boardman and the other in Austintown.40 local athletes and counting place at State Track and Field Championships
They swapped courses for the afternoon rounds.
“The cool part about playing two courses, Boardman has a lot of woods, technical shots, some difficult lines — Austintown, you got to deal with wind and open courses, so very different,” said disc golfer Mike Shevock.
Saturday's top prize was $275 and among those 140 participants, 14 professionals also competed.
