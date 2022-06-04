ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia blasts 7 HRs, eliminates Hofstra 24-1

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 9 batter Josh McAllister had two of Georgia's seven home runs and the Bulldogs eliminated Hofstra in the...

Related
North Carolina tops VCU 7-3 to win Chapel Hill Regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Mikey Madej capped a four-run first inning with a three-run homer and No. 11 overall seed North Carolina cruised to a 7-3 victory over VCU to win the Chapel Hill Regional and earn a berth in the super regionals. The Tar Heels (42-20) had to work their way through the loser’s bracket — falling 4-3 to VCU (42-20) after a 15-4 win over Hofstra in the opener. North Carolina eliminated Georgia 6-5 before routing the Rams 19-8 to force Monday’s showdown. Mac Horvath started the first-inning rally for the Tar Heels with a one-out single. Vance Honeycutt put runners on the corners with a two-out single. Alberto Osuna singled to drive in Danny Serretti — who reached base on a fielder’s choice — sending Honeycutt to third and setting the stage for Madej’s big blast.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
North Carolina forces Monday game with 19-8 romp over VCU

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Vance Honeycutt and Johnny Castagnozzi hit home runs in a seven-run first inning and No. 10 overall seed North Carolina cruised to a 19-8 victory over VCU in the Chapel Hill Regional, setting up a Monday showdown for a berth in the Super Regionals. VCU (42-19) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run homer by Tyler Locklear after Ben Nippolt led off the game with a walk. Angel Zarate singled to lead off the North Carolina (41-20) first and Mac Horvath followed with a double. Danny Serretti singled up the middle to drive in two and Honeycutt followed with a two-run shot. Aberto Osuna was hit by a pitch, Mikey Madej singled and Castagnozzi capped the inning with a three-run homer.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Run in 9th lifts Coastal Carolina past Virginia 7-6

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Rowan Jr.’s single scored Austin White from second base with one out in the ninth inning to lift Coastal Carolina to a 7-6 win over Virginia in the Greenville Regional. White singled up the middle off Matt Wyatt (0-2) to lead off the ninth and was sacrificed to second by Eric Brown. Following an intentional walk, Rowan grounded a 2-2 pitch into center field for the win. The Chanticleers face No. 8 overall seed East Carolina, hoping to force a final game to determine the regional champion. The Cavaliers opened a 6-0 as Jake Gelof had a two-run homer in the third and a three-run shot in the top of the fifth.
GREENVILLE, NC

