CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Yepez singled home automatic runner Nolan Gorman to lead off the 11th inning, Brendan Donovan doubled in an insurance run and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Sunday night.Yepez lined his tiebreaking hit and Donovan delivered off Daniel Norris (0-4), who had pitched a perfect 10th inning.Genesis Cabrera (3-1) tossed four innings in relief of Adam Wainwright, including a perfect 11th, and allowed a run on two hits while striking out five for the win.It was Cabrera's longest outing since throwing 4 2/3 innings in a start against Cincinnati on June 4,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO