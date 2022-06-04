ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungary beats England 1-0; Italy and Germany draw 1-1 in NL

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROME (AP) — England slumped to its first loss to Hungary in six decades by 1-0 in the Nations League. Dominik Szoboszlai converted...

