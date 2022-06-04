ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wales set to take Italy’s training base in Qatar if they qualify for World Cup

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hlj2J_0g0iWk3Y00

Wales are set to take Italy’s planned training base should they qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Italy were dumped out of the competition by North Macedonia in March, the Balkans minnows upsetting the European champions with a 1-0 play-off semi-final victory in Palermo.

The PA news agency understands that Wales will move into the training base that had been earmarked for the Azzurri should they beat Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05XfQV_0g0iWk3Y00
European champions Italy were knocked out of the World Cup play-offs in March (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Wales have not played at a World Cup since 1958, but a play-off final victory would see them allocated one of the state-of-the-art base camps to be used for the tournament in November and December.

Each camp consists of a hotel and training site, with every one close to Qatar’s eight tournament stadiums.

“Our training facilities are located across the country,” said Ali Al Dosari, training sites project manager at the Qatar Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

“The longest journey between a training site and hotel will take about 20 minutes by bus.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bu0pj_0g0iWk3Y00
The Khalifa Stadium will host matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (PA Media) (PA Media)

“Half of the training sites are brand new, while the other half were existing sites that have been upgraded.

“With the new training sites, a team will have a team base camp training site of their own to train in.

“The training site pitches are the same as the pitches in our World Cup stadiums, in terms of the quality of turf and size.”

Each training site has been developed to include floodlit and natural grass pitches, while also including stands for media training sessions, dressing rooms, medical facilities, recovery facilities, a media centre, and IT and communications networks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fWIo_0g0iWk3Y00
FAW chief executive Noel Mooney says qualification for the 2022 World Cup could be worth as much as £10million to Welsh football (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

The Football Association of Wales has estimated that World Cup qualification could boost their coffers by as much as £10million.

Chief executive Noel Mooney told BBC Wales: “There’s 10.5million dollars (£8m) on offer for teams that qualify for the World Cup – that’s great.

“On top of that, we do have some sponsorships that kick in, some that could be around £1m.

“There is a briefcase sitting on the halfway line (on Sunday) worth somewhere like £10m to the winners.”

newschain

Queen wears green as Platinum Jubilee celebrations conclude

The Queen chose to wear bright green as she brought Platinum Jubilee celebrations to a close on Sunday. The monarch appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wearing a Stewart Parvin outfit – a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat, adorned with the Bow Brooch. Her outfit...
WORLD
newschain

Royal revellers hope to see Queen on final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Platinum Jubilee celebrations will draw to a close with a colourful street pageant which royal revellers hope will be capped by a Buckingham Palace appearance by the Queen. The monarch received affectionate tributes from the Prince of Wales and national figures during Saturday night’s Platinum Party at the Palace that saw Sir Rod Stewart, Diana Ross and Duran Duran perform for thousands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Platinum Jubilee Pageant begins with pomp and pageantry

Pomp and pageantry kicked off the final day of festivities celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign as a ceremonial military procession launched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their breastplates and plumed feathers were among the hundreds of servicemen and women who led the way marching along the streets around Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
newschain

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard. Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.
SOCIETY
newschain

Tropical Storm Alex forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning on a track to come ashore in southern Florida with heavy rain and gusty winds. National Hurricane Centre forecasters said in an advisory at 5am local time that Alex...
FORT PIERCE, FL
newschain

Britain to send long-range missiles to Ukraine after Russia hits Kyiv

The UK is to send its first long-range missiles to Ukraine after Russia struck the outskirts of Kyiv for the first time since April. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain will send an unspecified number of M270 launchers, which can fire precision-guided rockets up to 50 miles – a longer range than any missile technology currently in use in the war.
MILITARY
