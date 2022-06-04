ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing man in Midtown

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfZhZ_0g0iWCEy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhAnI_0g0iWCEy00
Man stabbed in Midtown in unprovoked attack 00:27

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a stranger not far from Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

It happened on West 33rd Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues just before midnight.

Police say a 25-year-old man was sitting in an outdoor dining area when a man came up to him and stabbed him in the back of the neck with a sharp object.

Officers searched the area and caught the suspect at the corner of West 33rd Street and Broadway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including assault.

Sources tell CBS2 he has a long criminal record with 43 prior arrests and multiple arrests for fare beating.

Comments / 4

Truth Stings
2d ago

Eric adams proves you can’t have democrats (especially black ones) running nyc

Reply
7
Related
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunmen rob grocery store in Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK - An armed robbery in Queens was caught on camera. Three suspects walked into a grocery store at Hillside Avenue and Wexford Terrace last month in the Jamaica section. One pulled out a gun, while two others went behind the counter and emptied the register of just over $1,000. Police say the suspects took off on foot, and then got away in a white sedan. No one in the store was injured. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, NY
State
New York State
CBS New York

Caught on video: Woman thrown onto Bronx subway tracks

NEW YORK -- The search is on for a man who pushed a woman off a Bronx subway platform and onto the tracks below. Police hope new surveillance video will help lead them to the suspect. The scary situation happened at the Jackson Avenue 2 and 5 train stop just after 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police said it was an unprovoked attack caught on camera. Surveillance video shows the suspect grab the victim and then throw her onto the tracks before walking away. Police said the 52-year-old woman was pulled back onto the platform by Good Samaritans, then taken to nearby Lincoln Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. The suspect was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue hat and red bag. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Brooklyn Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Slamming 12-Year-Old to the Ground

A teacher at a Brooklyn school is under arrest after a verbal confrontation with a student allegedly became physical. Marquell Singleton, 30, was arrested Monday on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child. According to police, the incident happened Saturday at P.S. 178 Saint Clair Mckelway on...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Outdoor Dining#Midtown#Violent Crime
CBS New York

Police: MTA bus driver stabbed, slashed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An MTA bus driver was stabbed early Tuesday morning while on duty in Brooklyn. It happened around 12:20 a.m. at Ocean and Flatbush avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Police said the 39-year-old driver confronted a man who entered the bus through a rear door. After getting into an argument, he was stabbed in the stomach and slashed above the eye. "This is a regular working-class guy who was doing the business of the city, making sure people could get where they need to go when the subway was down, and he was subjected to a unprovoked and horrible attack. This criminal must be caught, and he should get the maximum penalty under the law," TWU Local 100 Vice President Pete Donohue said in a statement.The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition. So far, no arrests have been reported.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man found in car with gunshot wound to the head in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Authorities found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head in a car in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said. Officers discovered the 34-year-old victim after responding to an emergency call at Wilder Avenue and Cranford Avenue at around 8:39 a.m., police said. The man was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Car crash in Brooklyn leads to shootout, two men wounded

A car crash in Brooklyn sparked a shootout that left two men wounded early Sunday, cops said. The clash began when two drivers got into a collision near Harman St. and Central Ave. in Bushwick about 4:20 a.m., police said. The 21-year-old driver of one of the vehicles started arguing...
BROOKLYN, NY
internewscast.com

Rapper Gino Mondana charged with attempted murder following NYC shooting

Drill rapper Gino Mondana was arrested in connection with a Bronx shooting that stemmed from a fender bender, law enforcement sources said. The “Hottest Winter Ever” artist, whose real name is Tray Stroman, was charged Friday with attempted murder, assault, menacing and harassment in connection with an April 1 attack in the borough’s Woodstock section, sources said.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

21-year-old shot to death in Ridgewood, Queens

NEW YORK -- Police say a 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the head overnight in Queens. It happened inside what witnesses described as a recording studio in Ridgewood. First responders were called around 1 a.m. to a building on Wyckoff Avenue off Summerfield Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
BreakingAC

Detectives investigating death in Atlantic City

Detectives are investigating Atlantic City’s first homicide of the year. Police were called to the first block of North Kentucky Avenue near the Save A Lot at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday for a man down, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The man...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy