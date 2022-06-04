Donalsonville PD captures alligator

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating after wiring was stolen throughout a building. It happened at the former Mediacom building in the 500 block of Flint Avenue. The building’s owner told police that wiring was taken throughout the building. Witnesses also told police they saw...
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. — See ya later, alligator. According to WSB-TV, crews in southwest Georgia captured and relocated a gutsy gator Friday after the reptile was spotted near First Baptist Church in Donalsonville. In a Facebook post, Donalsonville police shared photos and a video of workers using a snare to...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat. A Tallahassee man told the sheriff’s office on Sunday his Hellcat was stolen from the parking lot of Mr. Pips located at 875 Colquitt Highway in Bainbridge. The...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Testimony is now underway in the retrial of Preston Hart. Hart is accused of shooting and killing Jason Joseph during an argument on the corner of Indiana and Calloway Streets back on Jan. 13, 2019. Joseph was found dead outside an apartment nearby. An autopsy confirmed...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man pleaded guilty to attempting to distribute a kilo of crystal meth in Moultrie, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Anthony Giddens, 40, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in federal court on June...
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Moultrie restaurant owners are facing a slew of charges after buying and reselling game animals through their eatery, according to law enforcement. Javier Alonso, Sr. and Javier Alonso, Jr. are facing over 60 charges in total. Alonso, Sr. is facing 34 charges and Alonso, Jr. is facing 33 charges. The father and son own the Latin House.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspicious death is under investigation after the Albany Police Department found a body in a wooded area. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Blaylock Street around 8:20 p.m. after receiving a report that a deceased person was spotted in a wooded area. Investigators said...
VALDOSTA – A 40-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested after an alarm company assisted Valdosta police. Offender: Thomas, Christopher D, African American male, age 40, resident of Valdosta. On June 3, 2022, at approximately 12:34 am., Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to Dollar General (1610 Northside Drive) after E911...
Tuesday evening, a resident of Ridgefield Drive reported their car stolen after stepping outside to take a smoke. According to Bainbridge Public Safety Chief Redell Walton, the resident did keep a spare key hidden in his vehicle, but told officers he never heard anyone drive off in it. Officers recovered...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police in Florida are investigating after a body was found inside the home of a woman who was first reported missing in 2020. Investigators were called to the Tallahassee home on Friday afternoon for a suspicious death, WCTV reported. In a news release, the Tallahassee Police...
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Deputies in Henry County are investigating a Friday night incident after they say they received a call of gunshots being fired. On June 3, 2022, at around 11:13 p.m., the Abbeville Police Department responded to shots fired call in the 100 block of McSwean Drive. After an initial investigation, police say they found that an occupied building had been hit by gunfire.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – June 6 marks six months since a Columbus businessman was killed in broad daylight at a Synovus bank. Investigators have stayed tight-lipped on the case, despite the amount of public interest. Deputy Chief of Investigative Services, Ronnie Hastings, says they are holding their cards close to their chest so they do […]
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Nearly a month after a mobile home fire in Phenix City, a body has been found. The body was found at 11:19 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., the body is believed to be that of Daniel Diaz. The remains were discover […]
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - In November of 2021, a vehicle occupied by five individuals was shot multiple times in the 700 block of Chinook Street in Dothan. Evidence testing was conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. Once the test results were complete, warrants were obtained for Keith Shakur Helms.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are searching for a woman with dementia who went missing Saturday in Thomasville. According to the Thomasville Police Department, 69-year-old Avis McIntyre was last seen around 1:30 p.m. wearing an all white jogging suit. She has gray hair in a bun. The search was getting...
This past week Investigators with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, in conjunction with the Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, conducted a series of narcotic investigations. The investigations lead to the seizure of evidence and multiple arrests. On May 17, Investigators located...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a late morning shooting that left one person injured. Police say they were notified at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday that someone was shot in the 900 block of Fairfield Drive. Authorities say the person’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A body was found in Albany Saturday evening. In a media release from the Albany Police Department, investigators say they were called to the 1200 block of Blaylock Street around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Once on the scene, officers found a body in a wooded area.
UPDATE: 6/5/22 (8:15 P.M.) Columbus Police say they were called to the scene at 6:53 p.m. The victim is in stable condition A News 3 reporter is on the scene and says there is heavy police presence and a portion of the road is blocked off. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department was […]
Comments / 1