Donalsonville PD captures alligator

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Deputies in Henry County are investigating a Friday night incident after they say they received a call of gunshots being fired. On June 3, 2022, at around 11:13 p.m., the Abbeville Police Department responded to shots fired call in the 100 block of McSwean Drive. After an initial investigation, police say they found that an occupied building had been hit by gunfire.

ABBEVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO