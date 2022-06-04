ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County Board of Registration to recertify primary election results

By Miles Montgomery
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections is set to recertify results from the primary election held on May 24 at a meeting this weekend. Officials say...

www.cbs46.com

