Fulton County Board of Registration to recertify primary election results

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Board of Elections has certified its May 24 primary election results. The board voted 4 to 1 to certify results Friday after a glitch forced workers to hand count ballots for one race. Those results included the contested County Commission District Two Democratic primary. Complaints from Michelle Long Spears sparked the recount. The poll tape posted outside several precincts, including the one Spears voted in, showed she did not receive a single vote. Following the recount, she received more than 6,000 votes, winning the nomination.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO