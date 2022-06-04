COVID-19 CASE UPDATE - June 4, 2022

Suffolk County reported the following information related to COVID-19 on June 4, 2022. Last updated June 3, 2022. 1,113,179 people are fully vaccinated, an increase of 89. 76.4% percent of the total population is fully vaccinated. 80.8% of the population ages 5 and older is fully vaccinated. 95.0% of...
The boy made his threat aboard a school bus. In late March, a 16-year-old in Suffolk County, New York, 60 miles east of New York City, told fellow students that he wanted to shoot their heads off, according to court records. He told police that he wanted to hurt himself with a shotgun at his house.
A Long Island businessman has been charged with grand larceny for the alleged theft of more than $325,000 from some of his customers and a payroll company. Mark Ripolone, age 34, of Montauk, was arrested on Monday, June 6, and charged with five counts of grand larceny, said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - New York has started mailing out homeowner tax rebate checks several months earlier than originally planned. The homeowner tax rebate credit is a one-year program providing direct property tax relief to nearly three million eligible homeowners in 2022. New York is set to spend $2.2 billion...
WPCNR COVID DAILY. By John F. Bailey. June 5, 2022:. The Daily Voice (https://dailyvoice.com/new-york/nassau/news/covid-19-cdc-now-recommends-wearing-masks-indoors-in-these-16-ny-counties/834205/ reported this morning on its website that the Center for Disease Control has returned to recommending masks be worn indoors in the Mid-Hudson Counties of Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties and Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
For the third time in less than a week, a Long Island school district is dealing with another terror threat from a student. The latest incident took place in Riverhead at Riverhead Middle School at 600 Harrison Ave., on Monday, June 6. Police responded to the school on Monday after...
NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
$3 million loan repayment grants provided by the state’s Doctors Across New York program. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced more than $3 million in total loan forgiveness grants for 26 physicians who commit to continue serving the public hospital system. The 26 physicians – with specialties ranging from pediatrics, psychiatry and emergency medicine – currently practice at NYC Health + Hospitals. The physicians will receive up to $40,000 per year for up to three years to help cover their loans for medical school. The hospital system raised awareness and supported doctors in the program application process to increase New Yorkers’ access to care.
A missing Long Island man has been located after disappearing from a group home. Nassau County resident Neil Newman, age 68, of Bayville, was reported missing on Monday, June 6. Newman was last seen leaving his group home on Bayville Avenue, according to the Nassau County Police. He was located...
As illegal migration at the southern border breaks new records, the Biden administration has upped the frequency of its secret flights to an industrial scale. Migrant flights into New York have ratcheted up in recent weeks to almost one per night, and now a new airport is being utilized to cater for the overflow, in an apparent bid by the administration to avoid images of border chaos before the November mid-term elections.
Four Long Island store clerks have been accused of selling e-liquid nicotine to minors. In response to community complaints, Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation Monday, June 6 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. into the sale of e-liquid nicotine to minors during which numerous businesses were checked for compliance.
Most teenagers who grow up on the rural East End can’t wait to fly the coop. Their sights are set on a big city, an unfamiliar college campus or anywhere but here. After growing up on her family’s farm in Wading River, Rose Andrews was no exception. Though she loved the farm, Andrews longed for stability; security from the many uncertainties farm life can bring.
Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday signed gun reform bills passed by Democratic lawmakers last week banning anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, along with a series of other changes.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public school families will receive $375 per child in food benefits under a federal coronavirus (COVID-19) relief program to help pay for meals over the summer. New York State is continuing to distribute food benefits — called the Coronavirus Pandemic Electronic Benefit...
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Westchester County. The mother and father of three young children were both found dead inside their home. Mount Vernon police found a man and woman dead inside their Westchester County home early Sunday morning. Police report both were killed from what appears to be gunshot wounds.
Dozens of Rockville Centre residents are demanding village officials denounce The Proud Boys – a far-right group that recent marched through the neighborhood. The Proud Boys, an organization identified as a hate group paraded around the village Saturday, sparking anger from neighbors. "Why are they here again?" says Meredith...
Former Westchester County executive-turned-gubernatorial hopeful Rob Astorino said on social media that there are secret migrant flights happening in Orange County. Astorino posted video on Twitter Sunday night claiming that it was a secret migrant flight captured at Stewart International Airport in the dead of night. Top Vidoes. He also...
Shark sightings over the Memorial Day weekend forced local authorities to launch the fin finder program known as Hempstead Town Shark Patrol on Long Island, New York. The operation was announced after a fisherman in the town saw a 10-foot-long shortfin mako shark near the Point Lookout site on Long Beach Barrier Island on Monday, May 30.
STEWART AIRPORT – With reports that the Biden Administration in flying so-called secret migrant flights into Westchester County Airport and a New York metro facility, now Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino posted a tweet on Sunday claiming it showed “secret migrant flights from the southern border also regularly landing at Stewart International Airport.”
All New York City public school families regardless of income will receive $375 per child in food benefits to help cover the costs of meals from last summer during the pandemic —whether they attended summer school or not. The state began the rollout this month, with the retroactive benefit...
The Riverhead Town Board is considering the adoption of a local law to integrate the Long Island Workforce Housing Act into the town’s zoning code, which would aid in the construction of affordable housing throughout the town. The public hearing for the amendment to the town code, which adds...
