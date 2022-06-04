ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

COVID-19 CASE UPDATE - June 4, 2022

suffolkcountyny.gov
 3 days ago

Suffolk County reported the following information related to COVID-19 on June 4, 2022. Last updated June 3, 2022. 1,113,179 people are fully vaccinated, an increase of 89. 76.4% percent of the total population is fully vaccinated. 80.8% of the population ages 5 and older is fully vaccinated. 95.0% of...

www.suffolkcountyny.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Montauk Businessman Charged With Ripping Off Customers, DA Says

A Long Island businessman has been charged with grand larceny for the alleged theft of more than $325,000 from some of his customers and a payroll company. Mark Ripolone, age 34, of Montauk, was arrested on Monday, June 6, and charged with five counts of grand larceny, said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.
MONTAUK, NY
WHEC TV-10

NY homeowner tax rebate checks arriving early

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - New York has started mailing out homeowner tax rebate checks several months earlier than originally planned. The homeowner tax rebate credit is a one-year program providing direct property tax relief to nearly three million eligible homeowners in 2022. New York is set to spend $2.2 billion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

CDC URGES RETURN TO MASK-WEARING INDOORS IN WESTCHESTER, SUFFOLK, NASSAU,PUTNAM,ORANGE, SULLIVAN COUNTIES.

WPCNR COVID DAILY. By John F. Bailey. June 5, 2022:. The Daily Voice (https://dailyvoice.com/new-york/nassau/news/covid-19-cdc-now-recommends-wearing-masks-indoors-in-these-16-ny-counties/834205/ reported this morning on its website that the Center for Disease Control has returned to recommending masks be worn indoors in the Mid-Hudson Counties of Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties and Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Health
Suffolk County, NY
Government
CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
nychealthandhospitals.org

26 Doctors Receive Medical School Loan Forgiveness in Exchange for Commitment to NYC Health + Hospitals

$3 million loan repayment grants provided by the state’s Doctors Across New York program. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced more than $3 million in total loan forgiveness grants for 26 physicians who commit to continue serving the public hospital system. The 26 physicians – with specialties ranging from pediatrics, psychiatry and emergency medicine – currently practice at NYC Health + Hospitals. The physicians will receive up to $40,000 per year for up to three years to help cover their loans for medical school. The hospital system raised awareness and supported doctors in the program application process to increase New Yorkers’ access to care.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Bayville Man Located, Police Say

A missing Long Island man has been located after disappearing from a group home. Nassau County resident Neil Newman, age 68, of Bayville, was reported missing on Monday, June 6. Newman was last seen leaving his group home on Bayville Avenue, according to the Nassau County Police. He was located...
BAYVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nysdoh#Ems
vigourtimes.com

Secret uptick in New York migrant flights

As illegal migration at the southern border breaks new records, the Biden administration has upped the frequency of its secret flights to an industrial scale. Migrant flights into New York have ratcheted up in recent weeks to almost one per night, and now a new airport is being utilized to cater for the overflow, in an apparent bid by the administration to avoid images of border chaos before the November mid-term elections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
northforker.com

Cultivating the next generation of North Fork farmers

Most teenagers who grow up on the rural East End can’t wait to fly the coop. Their sights are set on a big city, an unfamiliar college campus or anywhere but here. After growing up on her family’s farm in Wading River, Rose Andrews was no exception. Though she loved the farm, Andrews longed for stability; security from the many uncertainties farm life can bring.
WADING RIVER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
natureworldnews.com

Shark Patrol Operation Mobilized in Long Island Following Shark Sightings

Shark sightings over the Memorial Day weekend forced local authorities to launch the fin finder program known as Hempstead Town Shark Patrol on Long Island, New York. The operation was announced after a fisherman in the town saw a 10-foot-long shortfin mako shark near the Point Lookout site on Long Beach Barrier Island on Monday, May 30.
ANIMALS
Mid-Hudson News Network

Astorino tweets video purportedly showing immigrant flights into SWF

STEWART AIRPORT – With reports that the Biden Administration in flying so-called secret migrant flights into Westchester County Airport and a New York metro facility, now Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino posted a tweet on Sunday claiming it showed “secret migrant flights from the southern border also regularly landing at Stewart International Airport.”
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy