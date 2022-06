Sure, all the cool kids head to Astoria or Manzanita for their coast getaways. You can read about those in the surrounding pages. But face it: Seaside is more fun. Seaside, Oregon, is a magical place where the sunset looks like watermelon saltwater taffy and you can feed sardines to barking, clapping seals at a defunct Gilded Age natatorium. OK, yes, if you ask why the wolf eel is depressed someone might respond, “They just look like that,” and the teens running the vintage carousel a few blocks away might be high. That is the charm of Seaside.

SEASIDE, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO