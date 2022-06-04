ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Naseem Hamed ‘locked in £12million feud over late parents’ fortune’

By Graeme Culliford
 3 days ago

EX-BOXER Prince Naseem Hamed is locked in a £12million family feud, his brother says.

Naseem, 48, is reportedly demanding all his late parents’ fortune — but his siblings are contesting it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQKC4_0g0iU0nv00
The row centres on money Naseem gave to his parents to buy property, which has risen in value to £12million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nz8uq_0g0iU0nv00
Naseem's eight siblings, led by Dubai-based Riath, insist it was a gift not an investment Credit: JON BOND- The Sun

His brother Ali says they have been communicating via lawyers since their mum died two years ago — and the ex-boxer is piling on weight.

Ali, 44, said: “His weight is a result of the trauma and stress.

"He’s turned in on himself and just eaten and eaten.”

The row centres on money Naseem gave to his parents to buy property, which has risen in value to £12million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Psslr_0g0iU0nv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277pQE_0g0iU0nv00

Naseem, who was worth £50million before quitting boxing in 2002 at 28, claims he is entitled to all that.

But his eight siblings, led by Dubai-based Riath, insist it was a gift not an investment.

The row is now due to be settled in a Dubai courtroom.

Ali, who lives in Sheffield where Naseem was born, added: “So much of his wealth was p***ed up a wall including on buying the biggest mango farm in Yemen that is now all dead and dishevelled.”

Ali dedicated his interview to Naseem’s late boxing trainer Brendan Ingle and said of his brother, recently seen in Windsor: “He’s just being greedy.

"The more you eat in life, the more hungry you are.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjNzl_0g0iU0nv00
Prince Naseem Hamed was worth £50million before quitting boxing in 2002 at 28 Credit: Rex Features

Comments / 1

