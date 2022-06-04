ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Toulouse 14-28 St Helens: Kristian Woolf's side gain revenge and move four points clear as coach acknowledges hard-fought victory

By Pa Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf admitted his side had to work hard to avenge last month’s shock defeat by bottom side Toulouse 28-14.

‘That was a really tough game, just like the first one,’ said Woolf, after Saints moved four points clear at the top with the win.

Morgan Knowles, Tommy Makinson and Konrad Hurrell all crossed to cancel out Chris Hankinson’s early goal for Toulouse as Saints built a 14-2 lead at the break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039iXy_0g0iTyH700
Kristian Woolf's St Helens secured a hard-fought 28-14 success against Toulouse

Harrison Hansen went over for Toulouse, but Jack Welsby’s score and Regan Grace’s interception try put the leaders out of sight.

‘There were no surprises this time and we knew what to expect,’ Woolf added. ‘Toulouse are a very good side and they are going to be tough to beat here.’

Wigan head coach Matt Peet was ‘made up’ by his side’s six-try 32-12 comeback win at Castleford as they avoided a Challenge Cup final hangover.

Castleford looked set to inflict a third successive Super League defeat on Wigan when they led 12-0 in the first half, following back-to-back defeats by Hull and Huddersfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jRmq_0g0iTyH700
Konrad Hurrell made a 40-metre run with Tommy Makinson making a simple conversion

But 32 unanswered points, with man of the match Liam Marshall scoring his 100th and 101st career tries in his 100th Super League appearance, sealed success.

‘I am really proud of that one,’ said Peet, allowing himself a rare smile after Wigan’s 10th league win and their first since April 29.

‘I am made up. It shows the commitment in the group.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isk4q_0g0iTyH700
Makinson was heavily involved as he helped St Helens to gain revenge on Toulouse

